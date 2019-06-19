The Path to Purchase Institute adds inMarket Loyalty Data to its Retailer Profiles

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inMarket , the leader in 360-degree consumer engagement and insights for the world's top brands, has entered into a partnership with the Path to Purchase Institute (P2PI) , the global association serving the needs of retailers, brands and solution providers along the path to purchase, to incorporate inMarket's loyalty and dwell time data into its members-only retailer profiles.

P2PI, an EnsembleIQ brand, is a member community that works to elevate the entire consumer goods industry through winning strategies and industry best practices. In partnership with inMarket, P2PI will provide exclusive, location-based retailer insights to their community, offering regularly updated retailer loyalty intelligence that will help their member companies plan their marketing strategies. Specifically, inMarket will be providing reports on loyalty and dwell time for more than 30 major retail chains in the U.S., including Walmart, Kroger and Costco.

In its first report exclusive to P2PI , inMarket's data intelligence team found that Walmart leads the nation in customer loyalty with an index of 3.46, followed by Texas-based H-E-B (3.08) and Florida-based Publix (3.06). In terms of average dwell time per visit, club stores Costco (41 minutes), BJ's (38 minutes) and Sam's Club (37.2 minutes) currently lead the nation, with ShopRite (37 minutes) scoring highest among non-club stores. Path to Purchase Institute members can now view individual retailer snapshots that will be updated each quarter within the Market Position and Strategy Overview sections of retailer profiles on the P2PI site (p2pi.org).

The inMarket location platform is built on first-party data from direct mobile app SDK integrations, reaching a comScore-verified 50 million active devices. inMarket's core business is delivering powerful, placed-based media to this audience, activating shoppers inside the store and throughout the path to purchase. Given its high degree of accuracy and massive scale, inMarket's first-party data measures the impact of major industry developments -- like product launches, acquisitions or new advertising campaigns -- on brick-and-mortar businesses of all types. inMarket reports have been used by brands and analysts alike to examine the effects of Amazon Lockers at Whole Foods and the success of the Impossible Whopper at Burger King .

"The inMarket platform is built with accuracy and actionability as its core focus. Whether it's delivering growth for our brand partners or closing the loop on sales at real-world businesses, accuracy is absolutely critical," said Todd Dipaola, CEO, inMarket. "With first party data and nearly 10 years of experience with consumers in store, inMarket is the most trusted platform for deep analysis and consumer engagement in real time. If you're a P2PI member, it's because you're committed to truly understanding the behavior of the modern shopper. We're excited to be a partner working toward the same goal."

