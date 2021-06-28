NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us for a forward-looking discussion into the Caribbean's recovery and the region's economic outlook post-Covid-19. This forum features a panel of high-profile government officials and investors on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 starting at 11:00 AM EDT.

Panel 1 - "The Path to Recovery in the Caribbean" will focus on the region's economic future, highlighting investment opportunities, how the region is addressing climate change and renewable energy, as well as the revival of the tourism industry.

Hector Manuel Valdez Albizu , Governor of the Central Bank, Dominican Republic

, Governor of the Central Bank, John Rolle , Governor of the Central Bank, The Bahamas

, Governor of the Central Bank, The Therese Turner-Jones , IDB General Manager, Country Department Caribbean Group

Moderated by: Shery Ahn, Senior Anchor for Bloomberg TV

Panel 2 - "The Path to Recovery in the Caribbean: the investors view" will gather leaders in the asset management and research industry to discuss the road to recovery of the region, as part of their emerging markets strategy.

Charles Seville , Senior Director, Co-head Americas Sovereign Ratings, Fitch Rating

, Senior Director, Co-head Americas Sovereign Ratings, Fitch Rating Claudia Castro , Director, Fixed Income Research, Invesco

, Director, Fixed Income Research, Invesco Gabriel Lozano , Chief Economist for Mexico and Central America , J. P. Morgan

, Chief Economist for and , J. P. Morgan Sean Newman , Executive Vice President, and Chief Investment Officer, Sagicor Group Jamaica

Moderated by: Juan Pablo Spinetto, Managing Editor for Economics & Government in Latin America, Bloomberg L.P.

