The Patriot Financial Group Affiliates with Cetera

$2.5 billion firm joins Cetera Financial Specialists community from Securities America

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that The Patriot Financial Group (TPFG), an independent, registered investment advisor managing more than $2.5 billion for clients, has affiliated with the Cetera Financial Specialists community. The firm joins Cetera from Securities America with more than 70 advisors across five northeastern states as well as Nebraska and Florida.

David M. O'Donnell, LUTCF, Chairman of TPFG Michael Tashjian, CEO of TPFG

"We are pleased to welcome the Patriot family to Cetera as a valued partner who shares our client-first mindset and growth aspirations," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "As we continue to evolve our strategies to help advisors and firms meet their goals, this partnership is focused on growth and designed to help both firms thrive for the long-term."

"We are delighted to enter into this strategic business venture with an industry leader in Cetera, which has proven resources and expertise to support and elevate our market penetration and position," said David M. O'Donnell, LUTCF, chairman of TPFG, who founded the firm 18 years ago. "With access to leading solutions on our RIA platform and Cetera as our new broker-dealer platform, our reps are well equipped to best serve their clients with best-in-class resources, tools and support. We are excited about the future under this partnership."

"Flexibility has long been a hallmark of TPFG, and this partnership with Cetera provides even greater flexibility for our advisors to best serve their clients," said Michael Tashjian, CEO of TPFG. "Like Cetera, we are agnostic about how our advisors affiliate their business to deliver the best service, solutions and guidance. We believe that this model provides a powerful combination of options that will serve our advisors and their clients well for years to come."

"We welcome the Patriot team to Cetera and look forward to a prosperous, long-term partnership," said Ron Krueger, president of Cetera Financial Specialists. "We are confident that by pairing Cetera's resources with the Cetera Financial Specialists culture and community, the Patriot team will be positioned well to elevate their business to achieve their long-term goals while best serving their clients. We are excited to collaborate with Dave, Mike and their talented team and look forward to growing and achieving our goals together."

The affiliation with TPFG rounds out a record year of recruiting and business development for Cetera. Cetera posted record quarters in Q2 and Q3 of 2022, most recently attracting $6.3 billion in assets through recruiting efforts in the third quarter.

