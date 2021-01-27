The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company Announces New Managing Partners

Reinforcing our commitment to attracting and retaining top talent and developing leaders within the organization. Tweet this

Mike Pendergrass was promoted to Managing Partner of the company's Oklahoma-based agency, Fuse Financial Group, previously known as Premier Advisors Group and Legacy Planning Partners. Pendergrass' appointment is the culmination of an internal succession plan following the retirement of longtime managing partner Mike Hulse. Pendergrass joined Penn Mutual in 2012 and received the National Sales Manager of The Year Award for the Career Agency System at Penn Mutual in 2017. An Oklahoma native, Pendergrass graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. He also holds Series 7, 24 and 66 licenses.

Aaron Peck was named Managing Partner of the Dallas-area agency, Penn Mutual Wealth Strategies, in March 2020. Peck joined Penn Mutual after serving 4 years in a leadership position at Mutual of Omaha Advisors, where he was Sales Director of the North Texas Division. His previous experience includes 13 years with Western & Southern Life, where he served as an Agency Manager. He began his career as a manager with Key Bank. Peck graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's of Applied Sciences degree in Personal Finance and Business. He holds designations of Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), Chartered Advisor for Senior Living (CASL), Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF), and Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP). He also holds Series 6, 7, 24, 26, 63 and 65 licenses and is an active member of GAMA and NAIFA, where he is a Dallas-area chapter board member.

"We're excited to announce these field leadership appointments," says Julie Davis, vice president, sales, career agency system, for Penn Mutual. "Their success reinforces our commitment to recruiting the best people in our industry and then giving them opportunities to grow and develop, contributing to two-thirds of our leaders coming from within. Clint and Mike have demonstrated their leadership abilities during their careers with Penn Mutual and Aaron brings a wealth of meaningful experience to the firm. Their leadership will propel the company forward in their respective markets while continuing to focus on empowering financial professionals and providing clients with exceptional service."

