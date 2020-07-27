"The Pepsi® Has Landed" Back In Philadelphia

As part of the deal, PepsiCo will expand upon its Eagles partnership with Gatorade and Frito-Lay, becoming the exclusive carbonated soft drink, water, sports performance (Gatorade), energy drink, freshly squeezed juice (excluding lemonade), vegetable juice and salty snacks provider of the Philadelphia Eagles. PepsiCo will also receive naming rights to HeadHouse Plaza at Lincoln Financial Field, transforming the space into the newly-named Pepsi Plaza that will now serve as an engaging, interactive fan zone on game days.

"Since 1909, Pepsi has been part of the Pennsylvania community – we have a core engaged fan base and strong share in the Philadelphia market, and we are driven by a desire to connect locally with our consumers and communities. There was no better way to do this than through a renewed strategic partnership with the Eagles," said Richard Tompkins, President, North Division-PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Pepsi and Eagles fans have a lot in common; they're passionate about the things they love, and it is this unique connection that has us really excited to bring together two winning brands and furthering our long-time efforts and business ventures in the community."

With the help of Eagles legend and fan favorite Challenger – a Bald Eagle from the American Eagle Foundation in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. – coming out of retirement for a Lincoln Financial Field flyover, Pepsi and the Eagles are celebrating the renewed partnership with "The Pepsi Has Landed" sweepstakes, giving select fans the opportunity to win exclusive prizes via contactless drone deliveries. Fans can also purchase special Eagles co-branded Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi 12-packs, with surprise opportunities all season long.

Beginning Monday, July 27, 2020 through Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Eagles fans are encouraged to visit ThePepsiHasLanded.com to enter for a chance to win one-of-a-kind prize packages. On Saturday, August 1, 2020, epic prize packs will be delivered right to the doorsteps of a few lucky Eagles fans. Prizes include: Philadelphia Eagles season tickets for the 2021 season; signed Eagles jerseys; a year's supply of Pepsi products; meal vouchers to support local Philly hotspots and PepsiCo foodservice partners; virtual meet-and-greets with Eagles rookie quarterback and Pepsi partner Jalen Hurts; and more. Fans in Pennsylvania and New Jersey can also enter for a chance to win additional prizes by mail.

"We are thrilled to partner with Pepsi, a global brand with world-renowned products and a dedication to the community," said Don Smolenski, Philadelphia Eagles President. "The foundation of our long-term partnership centers around shared values, including innovation and a commitment to our fans. Through these unifying efforts, we're excited to enhance the gameday experience at Lincoln Financial Field with the debut of Pepsi Plaza, and also look forward to offering new and unique promotions to Eagles fans everywhere to celebrate their passion and loyalty."

While the new partnership signals the return of PepsiCo and its delicious suite of products for Eagles fans, the company is proud of its long legacy and membership of the Pennsylvania community, with a production facility in Philadelphia and boasting more than 4,000 employees in the state. As part of its proud legacy, PepsiCo is also honored to be able to give back to local community organizations and school districts.

Some recent community giveback initiatives include:

grant to Team Rubicon is helping to support local efforts. Team Rubicon volunteers are supporting local organizations Share Food Program (Philadelphia Share!) and Philabundance to package more than 154,000 meals in the local community. The PepsiCo Foundation is partnering with No Kid Hungry on their coronavirus response and recovery efforts by providing $1 million in critical funding. To date, No Kid Hungry has granted to more than 1,000 school districts and community organizations nationwide, including Philadelphia's Association of Child Daycare Providers, which is using No Kid Hungry funding to serve some 1,900 families the food their children need during this crisis.

For more information about "The Pepsi Has Landed" sweepstakes including official rules, fans are encouraged to visit ThePepsiHasLanded.com and follow Pepsi and the Eagles on Twitter to join the conversation about the new partnership and sweepstakes.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Challenger / AEF

Challenger is a non-releasable Bald Eagle cared for by the non-profit American Eagle Foundation headquartered at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He is named in honor of the space shuttle crew. Challenger was blown from a wild nest as a baby during a storm, and was hand raised by the people who rescued him. Unfortunately, he experienced too much human contact at a very young age and became "human socialized." As a result, Challenger thinks he's a person and cannot survive on his own in the wild. He is cared for by the American Eagle Foundation under federal and state permits for educational purposes.

Acting as an ambassador for his species, Challenger has raised a great level of national public awareness about the need to restore and protect America's eagles, natural resources and environment. The Bald Eagle is still a protected species throughout the lower 48 states, and much of its nesting and feeding habitat is being encroached upon by humans. Let's keep America's eagles flying strong and free.

