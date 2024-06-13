THE PERFECT PAIRING: THE MONOGRAM GX

Lexus partners with luxury appliance brand to build bespoke culinary experience on wheels

PLANO, Texas, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the recent debut of the all-new 2024 Lexus GX, Lexus has partnered with luxury appliance brand Monogram™ to design a bespoke concept vehicle for culinary, wine, and spirits aficionados: the Monogram GX. The vehicle will make its official debut at the Food & Wine Classic, June 14-16 in Aspen, CO.

"Our all-new Lexus GX was designed to highlight the unique duality of luxury and off-roading capability, enabling our guests to create amazing experiences on the road," said Cynthia Tenhouse, vice president, Lexus marketing. "Together with Monogram, Lexus is taking the GX experience to a new level, where road adventures meet culinary experiences."

"This unique pairing of unexpected luxury cooking while away from home is created with signature pieces from Monogram that elevate the everyday," said Julie Burns, executive director of Monogram appliances. "The Monogram GX puts an entirely new spin on the road trip experience with a crafted, culinary journey."

Inspired by the Monogram Designer Collection, Lexus and Monogram consulted with the luxury appliance brand's creative director and celebrated interior designer, Richard T. Anuszkiewicz, to bring this concept vehicle to life. Alongside the industrial design team at Monogram, Richard looked through an elevated lens to further heighten the vehicle's refined style and proportions. Showcasing a story on materiality and entertainment, the Monogram GX features two-toned camel leather custom patterned interior, an emphasis on brass and titanium metal, Dekton slate stone accents, custom rims, and exterior detailing. The brands tapped the elite team at Complete Customs to build and engineer this one-of-a-kind showpiece.

Specialty features of the Monogram GX include:

Monogram 30" Smart Flush Hearth Oven : the electric hearth oven was handcrafted to capture the performance of a wood-fired brick oven to prepare pizza, soft artisanal bread, or fresh-caught roasted branzino.

: the electric hearth oven was handcrafted to capture the performance of a wood-fired brick oven to prepare pizza, soft artisanal bread, or fresh-caught roasted branzino. Monogram Forge Heated Ice Press : the first and only heated ice press in the U.S.; entertain to the nines with this showstopping piece, that creates a sphere to chill bourbon or spirits.

: the first and only heated ice press in the U.S.; entertain to the nines with this showstopping piece, that creates a sphere to chill bourbon or spirits. Exterior Wine and Bourbon Storage : with pressure fitted cutouts on the exterior side panels, individuals can store bottles of wine, bourbon, a bottle opener, and glasses for quick retrieval of drinking essentials.

: with pressure fitted cutouts on the exterior side panels, individuals can store bottles of wine, bourbon, a bottle opener, and glasses for quick retrieval of drinking essentials. Chilling compartments: a rear cold drawer and an additional cold console compartment in the back seat offer flexible chilling for your ingredients.

a rear cold drawer and an additional cold console compartment in the back seat offer flexible chilling for your ingredients. Plating Station: additional hearth-oven must-haves, cutlery and trash bin are positioned within the trunk.

additional hearth-oven must-haves, cutlery and trash bin are positioned within the trunk. Wine and Spirits Bar: the bar comes complete with a bar kit, glassware, bitters, and folding cutting board.

To learn more about the Lexus GX, visit www.lexus.com/gx and the Lexus Newsroom. To learn more about Monogram, visit www.monogram.com.

The vehicle shown is a special project vehicle modified with non-Lexus parts that may void warranty, negatively impact safety, and not be street legal.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

About Monogram™

For more than 30 years, Monogram™ Luxury Appliances has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship, elegance and prestige. At the intersection of thoughtful design and outstanding performance, Monogram inspires its owners to elevate their homes, culinary prowess and focus on wellness through its line of major and small kitchen appliances. For the latest products, visit www.monogram.com and follow @MonogramAppliances on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest or YouTube to experience the #MarkofLuxury.

About GE Appliances, a Haier company

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make "good things, for life." We're creators, thinkers and makers who believe that anything is possible and that there's always a better way. We're a company powered by our people, made stronger through our diversity — allowing us to grow closer than ever before to our owners, anticipate their needs and enhance their lives. Today, our appliances are in 50 percent of all U.S. homes, and our business is committed to serving every family in the country. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier™ and Hotpoint™ brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, wine & beverage centers, air conditioners, small appliances, water filtration systems and water heaters. For more information on our company, brands, and corporate citizenship, visit www.geappliancesco.com.

Note to Editors: Lexus product information and images are available online via our news media website http://LexusNewsroom.com.

