The perfect pairing: Top North Texas real estate team chosen to be exclusive agents for forward-thinking luxury homes with something different -- sheer build quality

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning agents JL Forke and Jennifer Shindler of the Forke + Shindler Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty announce an exclusive new partnership with Dallas-based Conifer Homes.

The Forke + Shindler Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty in Dallas announces an exclusive new partnership with luxury builder Conifer Homes. Available now: 9857 Mixon Drive in Dallas for $2,100,000. New Conifer Homes offerings will be priced in the $4 million to $5 million range.

The luxury agents and the luxury builder are presenting some of the most carefully considered and crafted homes in North Texas. "Built with passion, designed with intention" is a mantra for Conifer Homes — and in absolute alignment with the passion and intention for which Forke and Shindler are known when it comes to representing their clients. The team represents the finest homes in North Texas, which makes the new affiliation particularly impressive. Says Shindler about Conifer Homes: "The floor plans are more thoughtful and the construction quality is very high" — extraordinary praise coming from specialists who know the top homes across the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Conifer Homes was founded in 2019, backed by 45 years of experience in commercial construction and development. Quality and design are paramount: The team works with architects to create exceptionally stylish and unique designs. Choosing quality over quantity, Conifer Homes builds just three to five homes per year, each boasting unparalleled craftsmanship.

The Forke + Shindler Group, as the realty partner for all Conifer Homes, is representing two newly completed homes currently. Homes are underway in the coveted neighborhoods of Greenway Parks and Forest Hills, with future plans for Preston Hollow, as well. The price range for all forthcoming Conifer Homes is estimated at $4 million to $5 million. The completed homes represent exceptional values:

9857 Mixon Drive: Elevating the idea of the modern farmhouse, this Midway Hollow stunner features four bedrooms, six baths, a welcoming wraparound front porch, two-story foyer, entertainer's great room, island kitchen with sleek Monogram appliances, mudroom with built-ins, first-floor owner's suite, study, game room, wide-plank natural-oak floors, Lutron lighting and a wall of sliding glass doors that open to a covered patio and the fully landscaped backyard, complete with holly trees. It is $2,100,000.

3760 Juniper Drive: Also in desirable Midway Hollow, this high-quality new home offers four bedrooms, six baths, a grand foyer, study, great room, game room, wet bar and natural oak floors. The gleaming white kitchen is superb, fitted with white marble countertops, island, wine refrigerator and chef-level Monogram appliances. The home is $1,850,000.

For more about JL Forke, Jennifer Shindler, the Forke + Shindler Group and Conifer Homes, explore briggsfreeman.com and coniferhomes.com.

