The PG&E Corporation Foundation to Award $500,000 in Community-Focused Grants for Environmental Stewardship

Open to Government, Educational, Nonprofit Organizations; Deadline to Apply is July 3

OAKLAND, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation) is accepting applications for its Better Together Nature Positive Innovation Grant program. The program will provide $500,000 in grants for initiatives dedicated to environmental stewardship.

Five $100,000 regional grants — $500,000 in total — will be awarded this year. The grants are for projects focused on air quality, land and water stewardship. Government organizations, educational institutions and nonprofits are eligible to apply.

Grant proposals must be in Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) Northern and Central California service area. One grant will be awarded in each of PG&E's five regions. These regions are North Valley and Sierra, North Coast, Bay Area, South Bay and Central Coast, and Central Valley.

The grants are part of a commitment to fund environmental stewardship projects in communities PG&E serves. The program helps communities mobilize around and invest in solutions addressing challenges facing the natural environment by supporting innovative and resilient solutions. Funding for the grant program comes from PG&E shareholders, not customers.

"Climate change is affecting our communities and has a direct impact on us all. By working together in support of innovative and creative solutions, we can better prepare to meet the impacts of climate challenges. We are proud to invest in these local projects through our Nature Positive Innovation grants. Together, we can build a better and more sustainable future," said Carla Peterman, President, PG&E Corporation, and Executive Vice President Customer & Corporate Affairs and Chair of the Board of the PG&E Corporation Foundation.

Last year's grant recipients included the Watsonville Wetlands Watch in Santa Cruz County. The nonprofit is using the grant to support the Pajaro Valley Watershed Stewardship and Climate Adaption Project. The project will provide community volunteer engagement, youth internships and workforce development training opportunities on projects that restore and steward wetland and watershed habitat areas in the Watsonville wetlands.

Better Together Nature Positive Innovation proposals may cover any stage of an environmental stewardship project. This includes but is not limited to planning, construction, design, education, and coordination. Projects that address the needs of disadvantaged and/or vulnerable communities receive priority consideration.

Strategies and solutions resulting from the grants will be shared publicly. The hope is to encourage local and regional partnerships and share solutions for building more sustainable habitats and communities.

To be eligible, applicants must be a government organization (including tribal governments), educational institution, or 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The deadline to apply for the grant program is July 3, 2026.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

SOURCE PG&E Corporation