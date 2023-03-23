The Pickle Juice Company Announces European Retail Expansion

Pickle Juice will be available throughout the UK and Europe through Poppin Candy with additional retailers to come

MESQUITE, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle Juice , pioneers in providing scientifically proven methods to prevent muscle cramps and dehydration, is pleased to announce their expansion into the European market, making their products readily available to a new consumer demographic. The product will be available for purchase online with additional retailers to come in the future.

"Based on the success of our product in the North American, Pan Pacific and South African Markets coupled with the high level of awareness among elite sports teams and athletes in Europe makes this an ideal time for expansion into the UK and EU," said Filip Keuppens, Executive Vice President for The Pickle Juice Company. "We prioritize functionality and are excited to further expand our reach by supporting consumers around the world with our scientific formula and provide them with these top-notch, fast acting and quality products to assist in cramping relief.

Pickle Juice is now available for purchase in the UK and Europe online through Poppin Candy . Poppin Candy is the world's largest and fastest growing online food and beverage company, with over 5,000 product lines and 10 million followers across their TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook channels - you can check them out at @poppincandyofficial for lots of fun, innovative Pickle Juice content. The product will also be available for consumers in additional retailers to be announced in the coming months.

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, a condition that affects an estimated 60 percent of adults. Each Pickle Juice shot contains a proprietary blend of grain and vinegar–putting a halt to muscle cramps before they even start. Pickle Juice is available in a 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice, 16 ounce pickle juice sport, 8 ounce pickle juice sport, 2.5 ounce pickle juice shot, and more.

To learn more about Pickle Juice, visit https://picklepower.com/ or follow them on Instagram Twitter and Facebook. You can visit Poppin Candy at www.poppin-candy.com and use the following links to check out their social media channels: TikTok , Instagram , YouTube and Facebook .

About Pickle Juice

