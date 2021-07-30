The Pickle Juice Company Announces New 66,000 sq ft Manufacturing Facility

MESQUITE, Texas, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle Juice – the world's first and only scientifically proven, anti-cramping solution – announced today the completion of their brand new, 66,000 sq ft production facility, more than six times the size of their previous space. Designed to optimize production and meet increased consumer demand, the facility presents an opportunity for significant national and global growth throughout 2021.

"We are so excited to officially be operating in our new facility, a testament to the evolution of our brand and the future growth we anticipate," said Filip Keuppens, VP of Global Sales and Marketing, Pickle Juice. "Our new manufacturing facility opens up many opportunities for expansion in production, distribution and innovation, and we plan to capitalize on these opportunities to foster even greater expansion this year."

After just three years in their previous location, Pickle Juice outgrew the 10,000 sq ft. production facility as consumer/retailer demand climbed amidst the global pandemic. With the new facility, Pickle Juice will double production capacity and introduce co-packing to keep up with growth projections.

Just under half of the new facility is dedicated solely to production, with two inline fillers and a rotary filler. The facility also offers an opportunity to add additional manufacturing lines as the brand expands its product offerings. "Innovation is core to our brand, and with our new facility, consumers can expect to see many new Pickle Juice branded products come to market," continued Keuppens.

Most recently, Pickle Juice launched sister brand Bawi Mana Holding, LLC to introduce functional and emerging products. With Bawi Mana, the brand launched its first CBD, a 2.5 oz shot with 50mg of Nano Emulsified Broad-Spectrum CBD for stress and pain relief.

The Pickle Juice Co will also focus on expansion of their current product lineup, including the 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice, 16 ounce pickle juice sport, 8 ounce pickle juice sport, 2.5 ounce pickle juice shot, and more. To learn more about Pickle Juice, visit https://picklepower.com/ or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook .

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit https://picklepower.com/.

