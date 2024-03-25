The Pickle Pad Is Serving Up a Chef-Inspired Menu at Crave Social Eatery

Emerging Franchise Concept, The Pickle Pad, Releases New Menu Details for On-Site Restaurant

First Location to open in Tallahassee, Florida in Spring 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Social Eatery, a chef-inspired restaurant offering a crave-able menu geared toward light, fresh food that fits an active lifestyle will launch as part of the new indoor entertainment concept, The Pickle Pad.

With its first location slated to open this Spring in Tallahassee, FL, The Pickle Pad, featuring Crave Social Eatery, is sure to be the new neighborhood hot spot. The Pickle Pad is a unique indoor pickleball and social gaming experience and Crave Social Eatery offers both courtside and in-restaurant dining. Guests will be able to unwind, grab a bite, or cheer on their friend seven days a week.

"Crave Social Eatery will offer real food and real fun as part of our new concept that offers much more than just pickleball," said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Indoor Active Brands. "We are so excited to bring The Pickle Pad to the community in Tallahassee and to markets across the country. Crave Social Eatery will be the perfect spot to quench your thirst or hunger while enjoying your time at The Pickle Pad."

As part of the Indoor Active Brands portfolio, Crave Social Eatery at The Pickle Pad joins its well-established sister company Altitude Trampoline Park. Brought to you by experts in both the restaurant and indoor activity industries, Crave will be the heart of social interaction at The Pickle Pad, connecting guests who may be participating in games and those who are relaxing with good company.

Developed by chefs, Crave will have a curated menu of modern American classics with a twist that are just as playful as the games. Below is a sampling of some of the top crave-worthy dishes:

Artisanal sandwiches, bowls, & salads

Delicious flatbread pizzas

All house made sauces

Tasty smoothies

Delectable shareable dishes including charcuterie with a selection of cured meats and artisan cheeses

Curated beer & wine selections

As The Pickle Pad expands, each location will also offer Crave Social Eatery, where guests can dine in the restaurant or courtside. With a wide variety of craveable dishes and multiple areas to dine, Crave is sure to bring a welcoming environment to communities across the nation.

Indoor Active Brands has recently launched The Pickle Pad's franchising program and plans to open its first location in Tallahassee at 1925 N. Monroe Street in Spring 2024. The 27,000-square-foot facility will feature multiple pickleball courts with casual guest seating, Crave Social Eatery, a full-service restaurant and bar, elevated private areas with social gaming as well as multiple green spaces full of exciting yard games for all ages.

The Pickle Pad is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its footprint throughout the U.S. specifically in the Southeast and Midwest regions. To learn more about franchise opportunities, contact Robert Morris, vice president of development, at [email protected] or visit https://www.thepicklepad.com/franchise/.

About Crave Social Eatery:

Crave Social Eatery is both a quick and full-service, chef-inspired restaurant where guests can dine in the restaurant or courtside. The innovative menu offers something for all as it is geared toward light, fresh food that fits an active lifestyle and includes a curated selection of beer, wine, and drinks. Beyond the delicious food and beverages, Crave Social Eatery is a fun, welcoming environment where guests can relax and socialize outside of home and work seven days a week. For more information about Crave Social Eatery visit https://www.thepicklepad.com/#crave.

About The Pickle Pad:

The Pickle Pad is an indoor pickleball and entertainment experience featuring multiple courts, spectator seating and open green spaces with social and lawn games. Each location also offers Crave Social Eatery, a full-service, chef-inspired restaurant where guests can dine in the restaurant or courtside. The space is welcoming and offers something for everyone and any athletic level. The Pickle Pad is part of Indoor Active Brands, which also owns Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the largest entertainment brands in the world. For more information about The Pickle Pad visit https://www.thepicklepad.com/.

About Indoor Active Brands:

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park and The Pickle Pad. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees. For more information about Indoor Active Brands visit https://www.indooractivebrands.com/.

