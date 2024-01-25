THE PICKLR AND PICKLEBALL INC. ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Pickleball Inc. Will Make Significant Investment In The Picklr, The Leader Of Indoor Pickleball Facilities

Partnership Includes Brick And Mortar Pickleball Central Stores At Every Picklr Location And Exclusive Utilization Of Pickleball Inc. Software for Picklr Programming

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Inc., parent company to the largest pickleball brands in the world including the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) , Pickleball Central , Pickleball Brackets / Pickleball Tournaments , PickleballTV , Pickleball.com and TopCourt has entered into a strategic partnership with The Picklr , North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball facility. The partnership includes a significant investment from Pickleball Inc. into The Picklr, a collaborative promotional campaign from Pickleball Inc., integration of Pickleball Central pro shops and much more that will drive franchise growth and memberships at Picklr locations.

"Pickleball Inc. is the one-stop ecosystem for all things pickleball - from commerce to play to instruction and more - and this fantastic partnership with The Picklr broadens our reach to serve pickleball players and fans better than ever before," said Connor Pardoe, CEO of Pickleball, Inc.

The partnership between Pickleball Inc. and The Picklr aligns the largest pickleball ecosystem with a facility that meets their professional standards while encouraging players of all levels to improve their game through unlimited play, clinics, and tournaments. As demand for pickleball facilities has grown, The Picklr has kept pace, recently announcing plans to open more than 150 new facilities with over 1800 indoor courts across 24 states in the next few years. With an emphasis on state-of-the-art facilities, clinics, tournaments, and on-site pro shops, The Picklr has attracted everyone from enthusiastic beginners to seasoned pickleball players and will now be home to the best players in pickleball.

"Our goal from day one at The Picklr was to create a facility that would provide pickleball facilities that live up to the passion of players who love the game as much as we do," said Jorge Barragan, CEO of The Picklr. "Every time you walk into a Picklr, our members know they're in a facility that takes the sport seriously and is driven to grow the community of pickleball. By partnering with Pickleball Inc., we are reinforcing to our members and franchise owners that The Picklr is where the pros want to be and play. We look forward to continuing to push the standard and grow the game of pickleball."

A key component of this partnership is the integration of brick and mortar Pickleball Central stores at every current and future Picklr location. With this development, the world's largest pickleball specialty retailer will elevate from strictly eCommerce to an omnichannel store that meets pickleball players where they are. Additionally, The Picklr will exclusively utilize Pickleball Inc.'s best-in-class software, including Pickleballbrackets.com and Pickleballtournaments.com , to power leagues, ladders, events, programming and more across the organization.

"Pickleball Inc. is the one-stop ecosystem for all things pickleball - from commerce to play to instruction and more - and this fantastic partnership with The Picklr broadens our reach to serve pickleball players and fans better than ever before," said Connor Pardoe, CEO of Pickleball, Inc. "In the quickly-growing world of pickleball, The Picklr stands out as the premium brand for state-of-the-art facilities. Pickleball, Inc. aligns ourselves with the best, and The Picklr is no exception."

LINK FOR MEDIA ASSETS HERE

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With nearly 200 state-of-the-art clubs, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer professional-grade outdoor surfacing, best-in-class technology, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/ to learn more about owning a franchise.

ABOUT PICKLEBALL INC.:

Pickleball Inc. is the go-to organization for all things pickleball. Across amateur and professional events, world-class instruction, premier content, data and software, unrivaled commerce and more, Pickleball, Inc. serves fans and players alike with everything they need to enjoy the sport. Entities overseen by the organization include: The Carvana PPA Tour , the competitive circuit for the best professional players in the world and the host of more than 25 pro and amateur events at top venues across the country; Pickleball Central , the leading pickleball omnichannel retailer with gear for people of all ages and levels; Pickleball Tournaments and Pickleball Brackets , leaders in tournament software delivering a next-generation experience for events, leagues, and ladders; PickleballTV , the 24/7 pickleball network; Pickleball.com , the go-to source for pickleball news and information; and TopCourt , the premier provider of online pickleball and tennis instruction.

