THE PICKLR WILL OPEN IN NORTHEASTERN INDIANAPOLIS, THE FIRST OF MULTIPLE INDIANA CLUBS

INDIANAPOLIS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr , North America's fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise, headquartered in Kaysville, Utah, announced that its first Indiana club will celebrate its grand opening this summer. The Picklr Indianapolis Keystone Crossing club, located at 3810 E. 82nd St., will be the first of more than five clubs to open in the greater Indianapolis area. The 30,000 sq. ft. club will feature ten indoor courts with high-quality outdoor-style surfacing, a full pro shop, private event space, unlimited league play, tournaments, youth academies, and open play.

"We are excited to be opening this location to foster a community of people across all pickleball levels and age groups," commented Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock, local Indianapolis businessmen, managing partners of Pickle Indy, LLC, and franchise owners of The Picklr Indianapolis Keystone Crossing. "As we explored our options for a pickleball franchise, The Picklr immediately stood out as offering players the premier indoor pickleball experience. A club will be coming your way sooner than you think."

The Indianapolis club represents The Picklr's commitment to meeting the demand for top-notch indoor pickleball experiences while partnering with enthusiastic franchise owners who will support and nurture The Picklr's pickleball communities nationwide.

"We are thrilled for Ron and Dave on their upcoming opening of their first Picklr in Indianapolis. It's the first of many to come across Indiana where members can enjoy playing at any Picklr across the country with their membership benefits," said Drew Brees, who was announced earlier this year as The Picklr's Brand ambassador and Area Developer for Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. "Pickleball has become a big passion of mine after my football career, and a social sport I enjoy playing with my family and friends. We have exciting plans for the Picklr in the Midwest, and it is starting in Indianapolis."

Gilreath and Brock plan to open six new Picklr locations throughout central Indiana. Brees and his partners will help bring more than 30 new Picklr franchise locations to Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan over the next three years. Players can learn more about the Indianapolis Keystone Crossing location here .

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With nearly 250 state-of-the-art clubs, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer professional-grade outdoor surfacing, best-in-class technology, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit thepicklr.com .

