The Pinkfong Company Launches "SEALOOK Shop" with Merchandise Featuring Global Sensation SEALOOK

With 1.3 billion YouTube views, Baby Shark creator's latest hit SEALOOK makes its foray into the world of merchandising on May 21

The dedicated online store will offer 39 products and worldwide shipping to over 200 countries

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, today announced that it will launch SEALOOK Shop, the official online store dedicated to its latest global hit 3D animated series, "SEALOOK", on Tuesday, May 21. The series, which has already garnered 1.3 billion YouTube views, is set to captivate fans worldwide beyond the screen with an array of exclusive merchandise ranging from plush toys to stationery collectibles, fashion accessories, and more.

Co-produced by The Pinkfong Company and Million Volt, SEALOOK is a 3D animated dialog-free series that follows the daily adventures of fun-loving seals living on the edge of the world. Its unique blend of contemporary music, short-form storytelling and cross-channel strategy resonates well with global audiences of all ages, especially Gen Z and Millennials. Since its launch in December 2022, SEALOOK has skyrocketed to 7.5 million subscribers, 1.5 million TikTok followers, and 400,000 cumulative Instagram followers, cementing its status as a rising star in the world of animation.

Starting Tuesday, May 21, fans around the world can visit the SEALOOK Shop to explore a delightful collection of 39 products featuring SEALOOK, including plush toys, key chains, mouse pads, and more. With worldwide shipping to over 200 countries, the store caters to SEALOOK's growing fan base in key markets such as the U.S., U.K., Singapore, China, Indonesia, and Brazil.

To celebrate the launch of the store, The Pinkfong Company will present a special promotion where customers who pre-order any of the four plush toys(Chubby Seal, Spotted Seal, and two Baby Seals) will receive a limited-edition SEALOOK acrylic key chain. Additionally, the customers who purchase products worth ₩30,000 KRW (Approximately $24 USD) or more will receive a complimentary memo pad on a first come first served basis.

SEALOOK's popularity has already been proven beyond the screen, with successful marketing initiatives. SEALOOK received an enthusiastic response at '2024 Illustration Taipei', where more than 35,000 visitors gathered.

"We are excited to showcase the charm of SEALOOK through a variety of products and bring joy to fans around the world," said the official of The Pinkfong Company. "Through the SEALOOK Shop, we look forward to offering a variety of merchandise that will allow fans to bring their favorite SEALOOK characters into their homes and enjoy them in their daily lives."

For more information about the SEALOOK Shop and its products, please visit https://sealookshop.com/.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn .

