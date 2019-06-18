The Plain Dealer Names Roundstone a Winner of the Cleveland Top Workplaces 2019 Award

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Plain Dealer. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools.

Only 150 employers in Northeast Ohio were selected for this honor. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

"Being named a Top Workplace is an honor for Roundstone and all of our employees," said Michael Schroeder, President of Roundstone. "We make it a priority to provide a culture of well-being, offering our employees opportunities to learn about and participate in activities that cultivate a healthy, balanced lifestyle. We are all proud to be recognized for our commitment to bettering health."

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement that organizations have to work for."

About Roundstone Management Ltd.



Roundstone Management, Ltd. (Roundstone) based in Lakewood, Ohio is an insurance organization offering middle-market employers (20-1,000 employees) a proven health insurance strategy that helps business owners access affordable health insurance for their employees – paying only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. For more information on Roundstone, visit the company website at www.roundstoneinsurance.com

Contact:

Mike Schroeder, President

Roundstone Management Ltd.

216542@email4pr.com

440-617-0333

SOURCE Roundstone

Related Links

https://roundstoneinsurance.com

