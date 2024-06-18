The PLANTERS® Brand Proudly Announces New Crop of Peanutters to Pilot the Iconic NUTmobile

From acting in national TV ads to musical theatre and public-relations events, this trio of nutty brand ambassadors is set to hit the streets and 'shell-ebrate' with their peanut-loving fans

AUSTIN, Minn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Then there were three! After combing through hundreds of applications and videos from multi-talented candidates all vying for a chance to cruise the country in the 26-foot NUTmobile with the iconic MR. PEANUT®, the PLANTERS® brand is excited to introduce the world to its newest class of Peanutters.

From acting in national TV ads to musical theatre and public-relations events, this trio of PLANTERS® nutty brand ambassadors is set to hit the streets and ‘shell-ebrate’ with their peanut-loving fans. (Pictured from L to R are: Katie Krumpinski, Jessie Carl, and Ryan Conners).

This year's nutty crew was handpicked for their exuberant personalities and love for adventure. The three new Peanutters spent the last two weeks training in Austin, Minnesota, at the world headquarters of Hormel Foods. Today, they begin their nutty escapades piloting the beloved NUTmobile on a year-long, east-to-west nut crackin' fest!

Without further ado, let's meet the latest crop of PLANTERS® Peanutters:

Jessie Carl (aka Peanut Butter and Jessie) — This Rochester Hills, Michigan, native graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in Musical Theatre. She has starred in over 30 theatrical productions, feature and short films. In her free time, you can find Carl crocheting, singing or snuggling with cats at the humane society – plus she loves PLANTERS® Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Cashews!

Katie Krupinski (aka MacaKatie Nut) — Born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago (Homer Glen, Illinois), Krupinkski graduated from Texas State University with a degree in Public Relations. This talented Bobcat has salty social media and marketing skills. In a nutshell, she loves meeting new people, being active and eating some PLANTERS® Honey Roasted Peanuts!

Ryan Connors (aka Honey Roasted Ryan) — A graduate of Loyola Marymount University with a degree in Communications Studies, this Manhasset, New York, native has starred in national TV commercials for brands including Downy Wrinkle Guard, Quicken Loans and Yahoo Fantasy Football. In his spare time Connors enjoys traveling throughout the U.S. with family, and kicking back with a bag of PLANTERS® Salt & Vinegar Cashews.

"I'm thrilled to welcome this year's class of Peanutters really caught my eye," said MR. PEANUT®, the dapper legume and spokesperson for the PLANTERS® brand. "Their passion for adventure and love for the PLANTERS® brand is unmatched. I have no doubt they will make me proud by bringing smiles to every community we visit. I'm excited to have a 'shell of a time' with them on our many upcoming adventures."

Over the next 12 months, fans of the brand can ask to have the NUTmobile stop at their events, such as youth sporting events, neighborhood block parties, 5K races and other fun activities, by submitting a request at www.RequestTheNutmobile.com.

Be sure to keep an eye out for MR. PEANUT® and the NUTmobile on social media. Follow along on Instagram (@plantersnutmobileofficial) and TikTok (@plantersnutmobile).

