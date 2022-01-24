"After a one-year hiatus from the Big Game, and since being welcomed into the Hormel Foods family, the PLANTERS® brand is excited to be back and debating a topic we're nuts about," said Jaynee Dykes, senior brand manager for the PLANTERS® brand. "We had a lot of fun cracking open the debate with Ken and Joel and can't wait for fans to see the final ad. No matter if you are team 'All' or team 'One,' how you eat your PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts is a delicious disagreement we can all agree on."

Last year, the maker of the PLANTERS® brand spent its $5 million Big Game budget to shellebrate little acts of substance throughout the country, recognizing those making contributions to their communities. This year's ad, created by VaynerMedia, will air on game day just before halftime in select markets.

On one of the biggest snacking days of the year, PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts provide a delicious snack worthy of your Big Game shellebrations. Be sure to grab a tin of PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts to help you decide if you are team "All" or team "One," and tune in on game day to see the nutty debate crack wide open.

The PLANTERS® brand will unshell new, nutty developments leading up to game day. To get in on the action, follow along on Twitter (@MrPeanut), Instagram (@mrpeanutofficial) and TikTok (@mrpeanutoriginal) and join the #PlantersAllorOne debate!

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $10 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

