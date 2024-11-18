The Plus Group, Inc.® Joins the Council for Disability Income Awareness

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for Disability Income Awareness (CDIA) proudly announces that The Plus Group, Inc.® has joined as a new member firm. This partnership marks the first time a coalition of independent Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs) has aligned with the Council.

"We are excited to join the CDIA and contribute to its mission," said Timothy J. O'Brien, CLU, president of The Plus Group, Inc.®. "Understanding the importance of disability income insurance is crucial for consumers and professionals. The Plus Group's commitment to fostering awareness of financial security aligns perfectly with the Council's goals. By collaborating with industry leaders and advocates, we believe we can create impactful strategies to educate the public and improve access to income protection options. It is an honor to be part of such a dedicated organization that empowers all working Americans to have income protection."

"We are pleased to have The Plus Group join the CDIA," said Bob Herum, president of the CDIA. "Their partnership as the first BGA organization to become a member underscores their commitment to raising awareness and understanding of disability income protection. It further strengthens the Council's mission to establish income protection as a key financial safeguard for every working American."

The Plus Group joins CDIA member companies, Allsup, Ameritas, American Fidelity, Guardian, Illinois Mutual, Lincoln Financial Group, MassMutual, MDGuidelines, MetLife, MGIS, SmithGroup, The Claim Lab, United Healthcare, and UNUM.

About The Plus Group

The Plus Group is known as "America's Premier Disability Insurance Marketing Organization." Formed in 1998, it consists of independent BGAs that deliver training and disability insurance products to insurance agents, employee benefits advisors, brokers, CPAs, financial planners, and other marketing partners. With a focus on personalized service, the member firms lead the industry in disability income sales, training, and education, serving thousands of financial professionals nationwide. For more information, visit The Plus Group.

About the Council for Disability Income Awareness (CDIA)

The CDIA is a non-profit organization dedicated to establishing disability income as a key financial safeguard for every working American. Learn more at disabilitycanhappen.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Colby Gray, CD+M Communications

The Council for Disability Income Awareness

207.536.4646

[email protected]

SOURCE The Council for Disability Income Awareness