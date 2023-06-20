Thriving agency with strong community presence embarks on new journey to better serve seniors through Integrity's comprehensive insurtech platform and agent training resources

DALLAS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with The Porter Group, a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Morehead, Kentucky, and led by Gene Porter, CEO, and Julia Porter, COO. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

The Porter Group Partners with Integrity to Deepen Community Impact and Better Advocate for Seniors

The Porter Group has been an integral part of its community since its founding. Known for hosting extensive educational events and passionately serving multiple community organizations, The Porter Group established the Medicare Resource Center with a mission to serve as an advocate for seniors. By helping seniors navigate the complexities of Medicare, the team at The Porter Group is dedicated to ensuring everyone receives the Medicare and retirement benefits they need. This care and compassion for those they serve has become a driving force behind their success, while helping the company experience substantial growth each year it has been in business.

"It's inspiring to find industry leaders like Gene and Julia Porter who are just as committed as Integrity to improving communities by caring for others," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The Porters and their dedicated team have become trusted and valued voices for those they serve, helping each of their clients navigate Medicare options with expertise and empathy. Integrity is always excited to partner with companies, like The Porter Group, that have a proven track record and focus on service — aligning perfectly with our core values. Now, the 'Integrity Effect' of accelerated growth fueled by world-class systems and resources will help propel The Porter Group to new levels of success. We look forward to achieving great heights together!"

"Joining Integrity is more than a partnership to us — it's a true union of shared values, goals and a mission to serve," explained Gene Porter, CEO of The Porter Group. "We're expanding our capacity to bring hope and support to the seniors in the communities we live and work in. Integrity's technology, shared services and partner network will help us improve our efficiency and reach, ensuring we're delivering the best possible service. We are already growing exponentially, but now that we are partnered with one of the fastest growing companies in the country, there's no limit to what we can do. It's an exciting time to be part of The Porter Group and we're ecstatic about what is on the horizon with Integrity."

Choosing to join Integrity means The Porter Group becomes part of Integrity's rapidly expanding partner network. Comprised of industry legends and renowned leaders, this esteemed community is collaborating to address the growing need for holistic life, health and wealth protection for all Americans. The solutions and best practices developed and refined by the Integrity partner network are helping families nationwide plan for the good days ahead.

Becoming an Integrity partner also unlocks access to Integrity's full-stack platform of insurtech resources and systems. Continuously expanding through product development, the Integrity platform offers agents best-in-class technology to optimize their time and resources. Capabilities include instantaneous quoting and enrollment software, illuminating data and analytics and an on-demand library of customizable marketing assets through the MarketingCENTER portal. The Porter Group can further streamline its business services and reduce administrative time by utilizing Integrity's centralized support systems.

"We've always been driven to make a positive difference, and we're thrilled to incorporate Integrity's capabilities to further that mission," said Julia Porter, COO of The Porter Group. "Becoming a partner with Integrity provides the opportunity to enrich our education programs for our agents as well as expand offerings for our clients. Our agents can now access best-in-class technology that provides on-the-go client support. This will impact their day-to-day operations immensely and help them better advocate for their clients. More than just an opportunity for growth, partnering with Integrity empowers us to better serve people in our community who need it most. We're looking forward to embarking on a new adventure with Integrity by our side."

For more information about The Porter Group's decision to become an Integrity partner, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/ThePorterGroup.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About The Porter Group

The Porter Group is a life and health insurance agency based out of Morehead, Kentucky. Through community networking and partnerships, the agency focuses on making a meaningful difference in the lives of the individuals it serves. The Porter Group takes the time to educate each client and guide them toward the products and services they need. This helps empower their clients to make more informed healthcare and life insurance choices. For more information, visit www.portergroupinsurance.com.

