The Potts Law Firm Defeats the San Jacinto River Authority in District Court Hearing

According to the Petition, the San Jacinto River Authority flooded hundreds of Kingwood homes and businesses by releasing water from the Lake Conroe Dam during Hurricane Harvey. This swelled the West Fork San Jacinto River, which caused thousands of homes to flood that otherwise would not have flooded from the rain alone. The Potts Law Firm believes that the SJRA's action in releasing the water from the dam grants property owners the right to just compensation through the laws of inverse condemnation and the Texas Constitution.

The San Jacinto River Authority has since appealed the district court's ruling and The Potts Law Firm looks forward to the confirmation of the district court ruling. Despite its loss against The Potts Law Firm, the SJRA has filed to dismiss nearly every single case brought against it, even though they have been denied in every attempt to dismiss it has made. To date, the SJRA continues to refuse to recognize they are the cause of any damage to the residents along the West Fork San Jacinto River, even though multiple state representatives agree that the San Jacinto River Authority was the cause of much of the flooding along the river. Instead, the SJRA is putting its efforts and resources toward fighting and prolonging the lawsuits, rather than paying for the damage they've caused.

About Potts Law Firm

Potts Law Firm diligently pursues a variety of complex litigation and mass tort matters, from complex pharmaceutical cases to challenging eminent domain claims. The firm's team of highly competent attorneys have experience in many different areas complex litigation. Believing that every detail of a case matters, firm attorneys work tirelessly to pursue just compensation, regardless of the obstacles faced. For more information, visit www.potts-law.com.

