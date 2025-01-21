The Power of Choice: Students Head to Capitol for School Choice Week

HARRISBURG, Penn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, parents, and community organizations from across the commonwealth are headed to Harrisburg to talk about what school choice means to them, and why it matters, during School Choice Week.

The event, a press conference organized by PA Families for Education Choice and coalition partners, will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda. This gathering will feature inspiring remarks from students, parents, and legislators, showcasing the impact of school choice on families and communities. Participating schools include The Samuel School, Cornerstone Christian Academy, Achievement House Cyber Charter School, and PA Leadership Charter School (PALCS). The event will begin and end with performances by PALCS students, including a choral and dance performance.

Pennsylvania continues to make investments in the students and families of the commonwealth, including a $150 million increase in funding for the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) programs. This support means more scholarships are now available for K-12 students, helping families choose the best schools for their children.

"This event celebrates the voices of students and families who have benefited from school choice," said Sharon Sedlar, founder of PA Families for Education Choice. "By bringing together students, parents, and legislators, we can highlight the importance of educational freedom and the opportunities it creates for Pennsylvania families. These options are life-changing and life-saving for children."

The event is supported by a coalition of organizations dedicated to expanding educational opportunities in Pennsylvania, including PA Families for Education Choice, PA Catholic Conference, Council on American Private Education, Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, American Federation for Children, and the Commonwealth Foundation. Their shared goal is to empower families with the information and resources they need to make informed decisions about their children's education.

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include over 27,000 events and activities nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

PA Families for Education Choice, lead event organizer, supports parents in the pursuit of education for all children, regardless of economic status or zip code, having full access to a wealth of quality education options to suit them.

The Pennsylvania Capitol is located at 501 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17120. The event will take place in the Capitol Rotunda.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-harrisburg-capitol-celebration or the Spanish page at schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-harrisburg-celebracion-en-el-capitolio.

