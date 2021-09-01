The Power of Plant Peptides: Eminence Organics Unveils New Additions to the Marine Flower Peptide Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning brand Eminence Organic Skin Care is excited to launch three luxurious new Marine Flower Peptide Collection products. Using the power of plant peptides, these new products target the visible signs of aging for more rejuvenated, lifted, firmer looking skin. The brand received overwhelmingly positive responses after launching the Marine Flower Peptide Collection in 2017 and designed the new products to complement and showcase the benefits of the existing collection.

The plant-based peptides are naturally derived from sacha inchi and rice protein and are used to enhance skin's elasticity. The globally sourced and sustainable marine flowers in this collection are an assortment of fine freshwater and saltwater algae. Considered 'superfoods of the sea', they deliver essential nutrients, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants to increase skin's firmness and provide instant hydration. They also contain compounds to boost the skin's natural defense against drying effects of the sun and the visible signs of aging.

The new products include an innovative cream gel concentrate that helps to protect and boost the collagen-enhancing benefits of the award-winning Marine Flower Peptide Serum to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Featuring key ingredients like botanical peptides from rice protein, blue-green algae extract and brown algae extract, the Marine Flower Peptide Concentrate ($70) is a dewy, lightweight formula that absorbs rapidly revealing smoother, revitalized, supple looking skin.

Before heading out the door, get ready, set, and plump with the Marine Flower Peptide Lip Serum ($48). This silky serum reveals softer, plumper looking lips while improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in the lips and surrounding areas. Featuring key ingredients including botanical peptides, botanical collagen, botanical hyaluronic acid, and brown algae extract, this lip serum can be applied throughout the day or layered under lip balm or lipstick.

End the night and smooth, hydrate and tone while you sleep with the Marine Flower Peptide Night Cream ($90) featuring dual peptide technology. This rich, velvety nighttime essential is formulated specifically for delicate, crepey skin. Like magic, this rejuvenating formula effectively locks in moisture and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with each application - all in a night's work.

The new Marine Flower Peptide Collection products are officially available on eminenceorganics.com and at your local spa, as of September 1, 2021. To locate your nearest spa, check out the Spa Locator on https://eminenceorganics.com/spa-locator.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care: Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over 60 countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products both good for the earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency for employees, customers, and the community. Through the Forests for the Future initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over 18 million trees to date.

SOURCE Eminence Organic Skin Care

Related Links

http://eminenceorganics.com

