The Power of Role Models in an Uncertain World

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Girl Scouts leader day (April 22), Girl Scouts River Valleys is celebrating our troop leaders and the profound impact they have in shaping the lives of youth. In today's world, where youth are struggling with mental health in the face of increasing uncertainty and societal pressures, the positive impact of role models is needed more than ever.

(from left to right) Girl Scouts River Valley troop leaders Matt Dickson, Hoa Nguyen, and Brooke Sorah

All kids deserve a future of their own creation. To find their voices, discover their strengths, and pursue their dreams. That future can only happen with the support of adult mentors who give them the confidence they need to make a difference in their world.

Each year, nearly 3,000 troop leaders from the River Valleys region give their time and energy to support nearly 18,000 Girl Scouts. Today's troop leaders are as unique and diverse as the reasons they choose to serve.

Many parents who have stepped up to lead a troop, have been drawn to the benefits of the Girl Scouts program despite not having been Girl Scouts themselves.

"All the materials and guidance to help girls become better, more courageous, and more confident was something I could get behind," says troop leader and Girl Scout dad Matt Dickson. "Selfishly, I wanted my girls to be involved and grow with an organization that would promote leadership, offer challenges, and create a good foundation to build on."

Others are Girl Scout alums paying forward the skills they learned.

"As a woman in a STEM field, I think it's important to teach girls what is possible from a young age," says troop leader and young Girl Scouts alumnae Brooke Sorah. "I realized that I missed being part of Girl Scouts, and I decided to get involved with one of the local troops near my university."

And others have a deeper motivation to create safe, culturally relevant spaces for their daughters and their peers to grow.

New troop leader, Hoa Nguyen, decided to create a Mentored Troop (a troop that centers the unique experiences of youth who identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color) when no troop was available at her youngest daughter's school. "When I was a kid, I was interested in learning more about Girl Scouts, but since my family had only been in the States for a few years, I didn't have any friends in Girl Scouts to learn from. Many years later, when my oldest daughter started Kindergarten in 2020, she met a friend at school who was a Girl Scout, so we registered her, and it's been a great experience. But when my youngest started Kindergarten, there wasn't a troop available for her, so a Girl Scouts Volunteer suggested I start one. After learning about the different types of troops available, I chose to start a Mentored Troop because I felt it was important for my daughter to see other troop members that share her cultural background."

"Support from an adult mentor is profoundly important for social and emotional development, especially for girls of color," says Coco Du, Vice President of Community Engagement at Girl Scouts River Valleys. "By seeing, interacting with, and learning from leaders of color, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Girl Scouts can see themselves as leaders."

It's a critical moment for the mental health of girls. The loss of connection and other continuing impacts of the pandemic, combined with increasingly unrealistic standards (amplified by social media), have created never-before-seen levels of anxiety, isolation, and loss of self-confidence.

In an uncertain world, support from a trusted mentor can make all the difference—offering encouragement and tools to help girls find their authentic selves, pursue their goals, and think about their future.

"We have so many Girl Scouts patiently waiting for a leader to get their troop started," says Breanne Hegg, Vice President of Programs and Recruitment at Girl Scouts River Valleys. "You don't need to have any special skills or experience to be a leader – our research shows that what troops value most is having someone who is welcoming and kind."

More than 17 forming troops are waiting for a leader in the Girl Scouts River Valleys region right now. 1-on-1 support and training are provided to all new leaders. No prior Girl Scouts experience is required to serve.

Learn more about becoming a troop leader at https://gsrv.gs/3lSk4s3

