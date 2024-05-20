Novel research in three countries shows a significant link between the number of reported family or shared meals per week and increased levels of happiness for adults

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eating a meal together has long been cherished as a time for connection and nourishment. In a landmark study conducted by researchers at the University of Minnesota and supported by the Barilla Group, new findings shed light on the profound connection between eating meals with others and overall happiness. The study shows a strong positive correlation between how often people gather around the table during mealtime and enhanced connectedness, reduced depressive symptoms and improved mood across individuals studied in three countries: the U.S., Italy and Germany.

The Power of Togetherness: New Study Reveals Eating Together is Key to Wellbeing and Happiness Across the Globe The Power of Togetherness: New Study Reveals Eating Together is Key to Wellbeing and Happiness Across the Globe

The first-of-its-kind study was published online in March, ahead of print, in the journal Family, Systems, and Health, and it reveals compelling evidence that supports the importance of togetherness around the table – from food preparation through eating and cleaning up after the meal. More than 1,000 adults from each of the three countries participated in an online survey and answered a variety of questions about eating customs and habits at home, as well as related feelings, emotions and other well-being outcomes.

"It is important to know that the benefits of shared meals go beyond avoiding negative health outcomes and fewer depressive symptoms; this research shows that shared family meals promote happiness and positive emotions," said study investigator William Doherty, a professor at the University of Minnesota.

Undoubtedly, meals play a central role both in bringing people together and fostering bonds with loved ones. Of note, almost 50% of adults across all three countries said they engage in six or more family or shared meals per week. While dinner was the most prevalent shared meal (65% for all countries), the highest frequency of the shared meals occurred on the weekends. Furthermore, the highest frequency of the shared meals occurred in Italy, with 74% of adults reporting six or more weekly.

"Preparing, eating and enjoying food together – whether with new people, friends or family – is a key element of a Mediterranean lifestyle," said Michele Lefebvre, registered dietitian and Nutrition & Wellbeing manager at Barilla America. "People can incorporate a Mediterranean lifestyle no matter where they live, just by adding more togetherness around the table, such as sharing a delicious pasta meal. These research findings align with the Barilla Group mission to bring the joy of food for a better life. Barilla believes that fostering connections around the table is not just a tradition but a powerful food culture tool as well – one that's able to enhance the quality of life for individuals and communities."

Conversation, including before and after meals, could be one way to drive connection around the kitchen. According to the research results, more than 50% of adults across each country studied reported sitting and talking prior to and after sharing a meal. Specifically, one frequent topic of discussion reported was the food on their plate, with 58% of U.S. participants saying it was the most talked about subject, followed by current events (45%) and TV shows or movies (41%). In Germany and Italy, the main topic of conversation was current news and events (approximately 69% and 68%, respectively), but food ranked a close second.

As people around the world continue to navigate busy schedules and competing priorities, the results of this study serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of making time for shared meals. Whether it's a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick weeknight dinner, the benefits of coming together around the table are undeniable. With such a global significance of shared meals and the positive effects on wellbeing, continued and additional international research is needed to inform targeted public health interventions.

Other Key Research Findings:

Preferred Meal to Share with Others

Over 65% of the study respondents reveal that dinner was the best meal to share with others, a global percentage that grows to almost 77% during weekends. In the U.S. and Germany, breakfasts during weekends are also key moments to share meals (69% and 84%, respectively), while in Italy, lunch is designated as another sharing moment by 80% of respondents. Additionally, the highest prevalence of having no family meals occurred in the U.S., at 10%.

Meal Preparation and Cleanup as Social Rituals

Italians and Germans come together around the act of preparing the meal, with 57% of Italians and 51% of Germans reporting that setting the table was a frequent activity done together. Engaging in meal prep was also more prevalent in these two countries (47% for German respondents and 43% for Italians). Although U.S. respondents reported higher levels of stress resulting from carrying out family meals, they did report greater levels of connectedness and improved mood after engaging in a family or shared meal. Germans showed only positive correlations between meal preparation and sharing and improved emotional wellbeing, while Italians reported an improved mood for the rest of the day after the meal.

Modern Dining Dynamics

Italians are less likely to watch a TV show during meals, as they are considered a distraction. Similar to the German respondents, they prefer to discuss current events and politics. TV show watching was highest in the U.S.; these respondents reported the highest prevalence of watching a show before (55%), during (46%) and after (59%) meals, as well as talking about the show during meals – proving how the element of entertainment can contribute to a shared meal's ability to foster connectedness.

The Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the quality of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Pasta Evangelists and Back to Nature – it advocates tasty, hearty and wholesome nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.

When Pietro opened his shop more than 145 years ago, the main aim was to make good food. That principle has now become the Barilla way of doing business, with over 8,700 people working for the company and a supply chain that shares its values and passion for quality.

The Group's commitment is to offer people the joy that good, well-made food can bring them, produced with selected ingredients from, as far as possible, responsible supply chains, to contribute to a better present and future.

Since 1987, a historical archive has been collecting and preserving the company's over 145-year history, now a resource open to all via the portal-museum http://www.archiviostoricobarilla.com/.

For further info, visit: www.barillagroup.com; Twitter: @barillagroup ; LinkedIn: Barilla Group; Instagram: @barillapeople

Media Contacts:

Andrea Dufour

[email protected]

Elena Botturi

[email protected]

Kyle Sharick

[email protected]

SOURCE Barilla America, Inc.