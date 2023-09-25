The Prelude Network® Celebrates Pacific Fertility Center's New Designation as an ASRM Nursing Center of Excellence

Pacific Fertility Center Joins Elite Group of ASRM-Certified Nursing Centers, Reinforcing Prelude's Commitment to Nursing Excellence and Comprehensive Fertility Services

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the largest and fastest-growing network of fertility clinics in North America, is delighted to announce that Pacific Fertility Center (PFC), a member of its rapidly expanding network of fertility clinics, has achieved the esteemed American Society for Reproductive Medicine's (ASRM) Nursing Center of Excellence designation for completing the ASRM's Nursing Certificate Course.

By participating in this rigorous program, led by the ASRM's Nurses' Professional Group (NPG), PFC elevates its capabilities to provide specialized REI nursing care that aligns with the industry's best practices and latest advancements in fertility medicine. This remarkable accomplishment also underscores the clinic's dedication to advancing educational standards, nursing excellence, and providing unparalleled patient care in reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI).

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement that demonstrates our team's commitment to ongoing education and providing the highest standards of nursing care in fertility medicine," said Erin Jessen, Managing Director, at PFC.

This honor places PFC in a select group of clinics with the ASRM Nursing Center of Excellence designation. Currently, only four clinics on the West Coast and two in California have earned this honor. The designation symbol will be prominently displayed in the clinic, on the PFC website, and across marketing materials to assure prospective patients of the superior care they can expect.

Prospective patients searching for fertility clinics on the ASRM website will find PFC listed among other clinics that have earned this noteworthy distinction, facilitating an easier decision-making process for those seeking outstanding fertility care.

"A big thank you to all the nurses and staff who participated in the certification process. Your dedication ensures that we continue to offer unparalleled care to our patients," added Jessen.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

