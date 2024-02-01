The Progress Project by Hyundai Launches for a Third Year to Support Black-Owned Businesses in Michigan

The Progress Project by Hyundai Provides Financial Support to Black-Owned Local Businesses in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti , Michigan—Near Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc.

SUPERIOR TWP., Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Black History Month begins, Hyundai Motor America is proud to announce the third consecutive year of the Progress Project, in which the company provides financial assistance to black-owned small businesses in a region. This year, award recipients were chosen in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, Michigan—near Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. and the new Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory in Superior Township.

"Hyundai is proud to celebrate Black History Month through the continuation of the Progress Project," said Randy Parker, chief executive officer, Hyundai Motor America. "The Progress Project by Hyundai underscores our progress for humanity vision by directly investing in the people and places that also call Michigan home, and we look forward to watching 3N1 Fitness Revolution, A-Square Fight Club, and Issa's Pizza continue to thrive in their local communities."

Hyundai selected three small businesses, two from Ann Arbor and one from Ypsilanti, to receive donations of $15,000. The reward recipients are as follows:

3N1 Fitness Revolution (Ann Arbor, Mich.): A multidimensional gym of holistic well-being where members can get physically, nutritionally, and mindfully fit. The gym used the donation for a refreshing facelift with a new sign and updated fitness equipment, ensuring the space remains at the forefront of community health. A-Square Fight Club ( Ann Arbor, Mich. ): An affordable boxing gym that focuses on the art, conditioning, and science behind training. With the donation, the gym made repairs to the ring, refurbished some structural pieces of the gym, and purchased new heavy bags. Issa's Pizza ( Ypsilanti, Mich. ): A cherished establishment catering uniquely to Michigan's diverse community. The restaurant used the donation to purchase a rapid cook oven, amplifying their capability to serve more pizzas and extend their community outreach to nearby schools.

This is the third region in the United States that has been impacted through the Progress Project by Hyundai. In 2022, the first program was implemented in Montgomery, Alabama, near Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, the manufacturing plant. In 2023, the second Progress Project was implemented in Savannah, Georgia, near the upcoming Hyundai Motor Group Manufacturing America plant.

Throughout February, join Hyundai on social media to learn about the stories of the passionate individuals behind these businesses.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

