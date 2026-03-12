The ProLift Rigging Company Expands Atlanta Operations with New Industrial Storage Facility

ATLANTA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading provider of solutions-based industrial construction services for mission-critical projects in North America, announced today the opening of a new warehouse and industrial storage facility serving the Atlanta market and surrounding region.

The new location represents ProLift's second facility in the Atlanta region and reflects the company's continued investment in infrastructure supporting the rapidly expanding mission-critical construction sector.

The ProLift Rigging Company's new facility in Atlanta, GA.

Located at 475 Riverside Pkwy, Lithia Springs, GA 30122, the new facility is conveniently positioned just minutes from Georgia State Highway Route 6. The site provides efficient access to Interstate 285 and Interstate 20 as well.

The facility features 166,000 square feet of divisible, climate-controlled indoor space and 87,200 square feet of secure outdoor storage, providing flexible solutions for staging, buffering, and protecting highly sensitive equipment used in complex construction environments.

The warehouse is equipped with specialized lifting equipment for on-site material handling and a resident team of professional riggers and warehouse staff.

"Atlanta has become one of the most important markets in the country for mission-critical construction," said Jesse Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer of The ProLift Rigging Company. "With the pace of data center development continuing to accelerate, our customers need reliable partners who can not only perform complex lifts, but also provide secure staging and storage for high-value equipment. This new facility gives us the capacity and flexibility to support those needs."

ProLift's Atlanta branch specializes in crane and rigging services for mission-critical construction projects, including:

Data Centers

Power Generation Facilities

Medical Centers

Advanced Manufacturing Facilities

These projects require exceptional levels of precision, planning, and execution to safely handle highly sensitive equipment and critical infrastructure components.

From its two Atlanta-area locations, ProLift Rigging provides a comprehensive suite of integrated services, including:

Project Management

Traditional Crane & Rigging

Machinery Moving

Industrial Storage & Buffering

Project Engineering

First & Last Mile Heavy Haul

The new facility is currently open for business and accepting bids and RFQs for storage and buffering opportunities.

About The ProLift Rigging Company

ProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. ProLift also features project management and in-house engineering capabilities. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

