The ProLift Rigging Company Expands Northern Virginia Footprint with New Secure Industrial Storage Yard

MANASSAS, Va., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading provider of solutions-based industrial construction services for mission-critical projects in North America, announced today the opening of a new outdoor industrial storage yard in Northern Virginia.

Located at 8600 Quarry Road in Manassas, Virginia, the new space further expands the company's support capabilities for construction projects across Northern Virginia. The five-acre facility represents the third storage option ProLift offers in the region, strengthening its ability to serve the rapidly growing data center and digital infrastructure market.

Conveniently located in the heart of Prince William County, the lot sits just minutes from Virginia State Route 28, with easy access to Interstate 95 and Interstate 66. The facility is also strategically positioned less than 20 miles from Dulles International Airport and approximately 60 miles from the Port of Baltimore, providing ideal logistical connectivity for equipment arriving by air, road, or sea.

The newly developed yard has been specifically configured to house less environmentally sensitive mission-critical equipment supporting data center and digital infrastructure construction projects. The facility is well suited for storing external generators, MEBs (Mechanical Electrical Buildings), transformers, shipping containers, and other mechanical housing units commonly used on large-scale technology infrastructure jobsites.

The five-acre paved lot is fully enclosed by a robust security fence and benefits from both private security oversight and regular patrols by local law enforcement, providing a secure environment for valuable equipment and materials.

"This new Manassas yard strengthens our ability to support the incredible pace of development happening across Northern Virginia," said Jesse Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer of The ProLift Rigging Company. "With data center construction continuing at historic levels, our customers need secure, strategically located space to stage and store critical equipment. This facility allows us to provide that flexibility while also connecting clients to ProLift's full range of crane, rigging, and heavy-haul logistics capabilities."

The site will be supervised and managed by a professional team of local rigging experts, with direct access to ProLift's specialized lifting equipment fleet, heavy-haul trailers, and crane services. This integrated approach enables customers to seamlessly coordinate storage, material handling, and transportation from a single trusted partner.

Northern Virginia remains the largest hub for data center construction in North America, and ProLift supports an extensive list of customers involved in building the region's mission-critical infrastructure. The new Manassas facility further enhances the company's ability to provide secure staging, storage, and heavy-lift support for complex projects throughout the region.

With the addition of this location, ProLift continues to expand its infrastructure and capabilities to meet the growing demands of the digital economy and mission-critical construction sector.

The space is immediately available to support active and upcoming construction projects throughout the region.

About The ProLift Rigging Company

ProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. ProLift also features project management and in-house engineering capabilities. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

The ProLift Rigging Company

Jake Shepich

630-337-1059

[email protected]

SOURCE The ProLift Rigging Company