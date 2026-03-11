The ProLift Rigging Company Relocates Midland-Odessa Operations to New Facility

ODESSA, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading provider of solutions-based industrial construction services for mission-critical projects in North America, announced today the relocation of its Midland - Odessa operations to a new, expanded facility.

Located at 3441 S County Rd W, Odessa, TX 79766, the new operating campus marks a considerable enhancement to ProLift's ability to support mission-critical oil and gas, energy, and data center infrastructure projects across West Texas.

New ProLift Rigging Facility in Odessa, TX

The new Odessa facility features 435,000 square feet of secure outdoor storage, purpose-built to support large-scale industrial construction projects. The location is equipped with specialized lifting equipment for on-site material handling and a resident team of professional riggers. The new building is conveniently situated adjacent to Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 385, providing efficient access for regional and long-haul logistics.

The campus also features office space for ProLift's local team of project managers, development representatives, and dispatchers, parking for its fleet of specialized heavy-haul trailers, and designated space for the integration and prefabrication of modular industrial components and gear.

"This new facility positions our Odessa team to better serve the growing demands of data center projects in West Texas," said Ryan Gibson, Director of Texas Data Center Development at The ProLift Rigging Company. "With expanded storage capacity, improved logistics access, and specialized lifting capabilities, we can provide greater flexibility, speed, and reliability for complex, mission-critical work."

The Odessa branch specializes in crane and rigging services for oil and gas projects and has recently expanded its scope to support mission-critical data center projects throughout West Texas, delivering the precision, planning, and execution required for highly sensitive infrastructure.

From the Odessa location, ProLift Rigging provides a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Project Management

Traditional Crane & Rigging

Machinery Moving

Industrial Storage & Buffering

Project Engineering

First & Last Mile Heavy Haul

ProLift Rigging President and CEO Jesse Taylor emphasized the strategic importance of the move. "West Texas is rapidly transforming into a vital market for ProLift Rigging," Taylor said. "This new Odessa facility reflects our long-term commitment to investing in infrastructure, equipment, and people so we can safely support our customers' most challenging lifts and logistics needs—whether in oil and gas, data centers, or other industrial sectors."

The relocated Odessa branch strengthens ProLift Rigging's national footprint and reinforces its role as a trusted partner for complex lifting, rigging, and material-handling solutions throughout Texas and beyond.

The new Odessa branch is open for business and currently accepting requests for proposals.

About The ProLift Rigging Company

ProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. ProLift also features project management and in-house engineering capabilities. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

The ProLift Rigging Company

Jake Shepich

630-337-1059

[email protected]

SOURCE The ProLift Rigging Company