The ProLift Rigging Company Expands Texas Operations with New Branch in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading provider of solutions-based industrial construction services for mission-critical projects in North America, announced today the opening of its newest operation in Corpus Christi, Texas, further expanding the company's presence along the Texas Gulf Coast and strengthening its ability to serve the region's rapidly growing industrial and energy sectors.

Located at 5961 Highway 44, Corpus Christi, TX 78406, the new facility is strategically positioned less than five minutes from the I-37 corridor and Corpus Christi International Airport, and only 15 minutes from the Port of Corpus Christi. The location provides direct access to major transportation and logistics hubs, allowing ProLift to efficiently support complex industrial projects throughout South Texas and the Gulf Coast region.

The new branch will focus on developing mission-critical projects in the region, including those related to data center construction and power generation. "Texas has quickly emerged as the epicenter for data center development," commented Jesse Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of The ProLift Rigging Company. "Opening a branch in Corpus Christi improves our ability to assist our data center and mission-critical partners as they expand their footprint throughout the state."

ProLift will also concentrate on serving the local energy industry and is fully equipped to support oil and gas, refining, and petrochemical facilities, as well as renewable energy projects, including wind and solar. ProLift will also focus on expanding its machinery moving services to support manufacturing, chemical processing, and other heavy industrial markets. The operation offers a complete portfolio of services, including crane and heavy rigging, heavy-haul transport, machinery moving, and industrial storage solutions.

To lead the new operation, ProLift has appointed respected local industry veteran Brent Langley as Branch Manager. Langley previously served with Gulf Coast Crane Services, where he managed operations and oversaw project delivery for the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.

"With more than a decade of experience serving clients in Corpus Christi, Brent is uniquely qualified to introduce ProLift Rigging's portfolio of services to this new market and develop relationships with local project managers and other construction industry leaders," said Ryan Gibson, Director of Texas Data Center Development.

"I am excited to be part of the ProLift Team and continue to help develop mission-critical projects in the Texas Gulf Coast area," said Brent Langley, Branch Manager of ProLift Corpus Christi.

The Corpus Christi branch features a team of experienced local riggers, qualified equipment operators, and professional project managers. Its world-class fleet of cranes, lifting equipment, tractors, and specialized trailers is available to support heavy industrial construction, maintenance, and transportation projects safely and efficiently.

The new branch is currently open for business and actively accepting bids for upcoming projects throughout the Texas Gulf Coast region.

About The ProLift Rigging Company

ProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. ProLift also features project management and in-house engineering capabilities. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

The ProLift Rigging Company

Jake Shepich

630-337-1059

[email protected]

SOURCE The ProLift Rigging Company