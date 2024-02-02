The Quest for Sleep Wins Gold at the 2024 Anthem Awards

News provided by

Ruder Finn

02 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quest for Sleep (TQFS), a documentary about the real impact of insomnia and the science of sleep, created by Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US and Ruder Finn won Gold in the Awareness & Media: Health Film, Video, Television or Show Category at the 2024 Anthem Awards. The Anthem Awards celebrate purpose and mission-driven work, with the Awareness & Media category spotlighting video content, series or films that aim to raise awareness for a Health Cause.

Insomnia is the most prevalent sleep/wake disorder, affecting approximately 25 million Americans. To provide better education, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US created TQFS, a documentary that follows people with insomnia on their journey to find hope through scientific insights narrated by Octavia Spencer. Powerful 2D and 3D animations are used to take viewers inside the brains of the characters. The film premiered in-theater in NYC and LA, and on a cross-platform simulcast live stream (Facebook Live, YouTube), followed by a cast panel discussion.

Read more about the recognition here: Anthem Award Winners – The Quest for Sleep

About Ruder Finn
Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications, marketing, and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to What's Next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, rethink customer experiences and help shape stakeholder behaviors. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Commerce, Leadership and Workplace—with AI-powered tech incubator RF TechLab and creative hub RF Studio53 providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 4 continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, rf.engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com

SOURCE Ruder Finn

Also from this source

Ragan Names Trish Nicolas and Sunjay Lee as Honorees of Top Women in Communications Awards, Class of 2024

Ragan Names Trish Nicolas and Sunjay Lee as Honorees of Top Women in Communications Awards, Class of 2024

Ragan has named two members of Ruder Finn to the Top Women in Communications Awards, Class of 2024. Trish Nicolas, EVP, rf.engage, is honored in the...
PRWeek Names Ruder Finn a Top Workplace in the Industry

PRWeek Names Ruder Finn a Top Workplace in the Industry

Leading independent global communications agency, Ruder Finn, has been named as one of PRWeek's Best Places to Work 2023. For over a decade, PRWeek's ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.