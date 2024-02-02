The Quest for Sleep Wins Gold at the 2024 Anthem Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quest for Sleep (TQFS), a documentary about the real impact of insomnia and the science of sleep, created by Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US and Ruder Finn won Gold in the Awareness & Media: Health Film, Video, Television or Show Category at the 2024 Anthem Awards. The Anthem Awards celebrate purpose and mission-driven work, with the Awareness & Media category spotlighting video content, series or films that aim to raise awareness for a Health Cause.

Insomnia is the most prevalent sleep/wake disorder, affecting approximately 25 million Americans. To provide better education, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US created TQFS, a documentary that follows people with insomnia on their journey to find hope through scientific insights narrated by Octavia Spencer. Powerful 2D and 3D animations are used to take viewers inside the brains of the characters. The film premiered in-theater in NYC and LA, and on a cross-platform simulcast live stream (Facebook Live, YouTube), followed by a cast panel discussion.

Read more about the recognition here: Anthem Award Winners – The Quest for Sleep

