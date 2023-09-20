The ranch broker with no boundaries: How Texas-based James Sammons III sells exceptional ranches in Mexico, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and more

News provided by

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

20 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted ranch-and-land specialist James Sammons III — part of the renowned Ranch and Land Division of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, the top luxury brokerage in North Texas — is having a remarkable season.

Continue Reading
Land with no limits: Part of the spectacular Palmar-Nogales two-ranch offering in Mexico, represented by Texas-based broker James Sammons III of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. Sammons and his ability to represent ranches across the U.S. and Mexico is the subject of a 10-page feature in the Summer 2023 issue of Land magazine.
Land with no limits: Part of the spectacular Palmar-Nogales two-ranch offering in Mexico, represented by Texas-based broker James Sammons III of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. Sammons and his ability to represent ranches across the U.S. and Mexico is the subject of a 10-page feature in the Summer 2023 issue of Land magazine.

This summer, Sammons was the subject of a 10-page feature in Land magazine, focusing on his unique skill for representing ranches and land in Mexico. In the candid and informative story, Sammons illuminates the virtues and considerations of buying in a country he has lived in and worked in, the latter for 30 years and counting. "Many Americans," he says, "especially those whose families may have dealt with Mexico prior to the 1990s, still hold outdated ideas about Mexican land ownership. … Currently, the Mexican peso is one of the strongest currencies in the world, which just demonstrates the country's economic strength. World financial players perceive Mexico as stable and foreign investment is pouring in."

Sammons' expertise knows few geographic boundaries. Both sides of his family have been in the ranching business since the 1800s, and his own ranching and farming experience has been honed in Texas, South Dakota, Montana, New Mexico and Mexico. Having raised cattle, sheep, goats, quarter horses, alfalfa and grain crops, Sammons also knows land management and what it takes for land to reach its highest potential. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing from the University of Texas at Austin and is a broker in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.

Sammons' available listings include spectacular Mexico ranches in Coahuila and Chihuahua, with acreages ranging from 16,000 to 82,000, and Gold Medal Farm in Flower Mound, Texas, an equestrian estate of nearly 23 acres complete with luxurious main home, riding arena and 12-stall barn.

Sammons' significant ranch sales have included Gearhart Ranch, an 1800s cattle ranch of more than 9,100 acres in Fort Davis, Texas, listed for more than $31 million; the 2,196-acre La Reina Ranch in De Queen, Arkansas, listed at $8,482,500; Thompson Ranch, 2,200 scenic acres in Missouri; El Sueño del Corazon in New Mexico, with its sprawling, elegant Spanish Colonial home; and Rancho La Cabras/La Serena in Coahuila, Mexico, more than 60,000 mountainous acres under stars and galaxies.

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Also from this source

Your own mountain and the views to go with it: Top ranch team offers Texas Hill Country ranch with private peak, private trails, vintage farmhouse and rare creek frontage

The perfect pairing: Top North Texas real estate team chosen to be exclusive agents for forward-thinking luxury homes with something different -- sheer build quality

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.