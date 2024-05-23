THE RAP SNACKS FOUNDATION EXPANDS "BOSS UP EXPERIENCE: ACTIVATE YOUR VSN" TOUR TO DALLAS, MIAMI AND NEW ORLEANS

The Boss Up Experience creates space where business insights meet impact in an environment designed to empower and inspire entrepreneurs like never before.

DALLAS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rap Snacks Foundation , in partnership with WRLDINVSN: Activate Your Vision , is excited to announce that the " Boss Up Experience " is expanding into a multi-city tour! Following the next stop in Dallas on Saturday, May 25, 2024, the tour will continue to Miami from August 31 - September 1, and then to New Orleans from November 22-23, 2024.

The Dallas event, held at the Tower Club (1801 Elm St. 48th Floor, Dallas, TX 75201), will be hosted by Wise Intelligent , co-founder and president of Rap Snacks Foundation, renowned globally for his music career with Poor Righteous Teachers , as well as Marlon Watts and Nicholas Clark, founders of clothing brand WRLDINVSN. This dynamic experience provides access to business insights that are beneficial for entrepreneurs of all stages of their ownership journey.

"The Boss Up Experience aims to convene young entrepreneurs and assist them in starting and growing their businesses," Wise Intelligent said. "They get proper coaching and training at an affordable cost with like-minded individuals looking to cultivate thriving relationships."

In addition to Wise Intelligent, Marlon Watts and Nicolas Clark, attendees will hear from an impressive lineup of industry experts including Shabazz the OG (CEO/Host, Shabazz the OG) Tiffani Herron (host of "Exceptional Conversation" podcast), Timothy Dixon & Gabriel Moore (co-founders of Arts and Homage ), Christian Sargent (CEO/Founder, Vicky Cakes), Ro Truitt (CEO, Wing World Restaurants), Nadja Manjon Mihalic (General Manager, WRLDINVSN), and more. These experts will share their journeys and insights on leveraging funding, sales, marketing, entertainment, partnerships, management and social impact through empowering session tracks including: Marketing Mastery, Management Mastery, and Access To Capital Forum. The experience will also include an on-site pitch competition where one lucky entrepreneur will win funding for their business, and a networking mixer that will close out the day.

"As we gear up for Dallas, we are excited to be joined by such an esteemed group of movers and shakers who get joy from paying it forward," Watts and Clark said in a statement to The Rap Snacks Foundation. "People need a safe place where they can deep dive into the complex aspects of what it really means to be a business owner and the Boss Up Experience offers all in an unmatched experience."

Tickets are $25 for anyone interested in attending. Anyone wanting to join the event by becoming a vendor can fill out the application form that can be found on the website .

For more information about the event and to register, click HERE .

ABOUT RAP SNACKS

Rap Snacks is "The Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop" – a premium collection of branded snack products that feature and celebrate the hottest rap superstars. Featured Rap Snacks artists include Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, The Migos, Master P, Moneybagg Yo, NBA Youngboy and more. Each variety of seasoned potato and corn chips, popcorn, ramen noodles and refreshing beverages offers an irresistible experience satisfying all cravings. Inspired by hip-hop and flavored by culture, Rap Snacks products are sold online in major retail chains and convenience stores throughout the United States and Canada. For more information on Rap Snacks, visit www.RapSnacks.net, and follow @OfficialRapSnacks on Facebook, and Instagram and @RapSnacksNow on X.

ABOUT RAP SNACKS FOUNDATION

The Rap Snacks Foundation is a real-world experiential entrepreneurship program that walks participants from the point of their passions and dreams to business plan, activation and achievement. By giving them the opportunities they deserve, the Rap Snacks Foundation believes that every child can build a better future and become all they were created to be. The foundation has successfully trained young men and women of under-resourced communities to take responsibility and control of their own financial futures. As a result, they realize their full potential and secure a brighter tomorrow for themselves, their families and their communities. For more information on the Rap Snacks Foundation, visit www.TheRapSnacksFoundation.org, and follow @RapSnacksFDN on Instagram.

