The Red Chickz Brings the Heat in 2025

Nationwide Expansion & Bold New Initiatives Take Center Stage in New Year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Chickz, the fast-casual sensation renowned for its West Coast twist on Nashville Hot Chicken, is kicking off 2025 with momentum, innovation, and an ambitious plan for nationwide growth. Following a successful 2024, the brand is set to further its reputation as a leading force in the QSR industry, with exciting new franchise deals and expansion into high-growth regions.

Reflecting on 2024: Laying the Foundation for Success

Every new market is an opportunity to build a loyal fanbase while laying the foundation for sustained, long-term success.

The Red Chickz soared to new heights in 2024, solidifying its reputation as a premier franchise opportunity and national favorite for hot chicken enthusiasts.

Notable achievements include:

Strategic Growth: The year marked a significant milestone as The Red Chickz embarked on its East Coast expansion. Key franchise agreements in New Jersey and North Carolina set the stage for the brand's presence in dynamic, high-growth markets. Notable expansions also included development deals in California and Texas , reflecting The Red Chickz's national appeal.

Looking Ahead to 2025: Expansion & Innovation on the Horizon

The Red Chickz is poised for significant growth in 2025, with plans to sign franchise agreements for at least 45 new stores. Building on its successful expansion strategy in neighboring states, the brand is broadening its focus to include nationwide growth, targeting high-potential territories across the nation while continuing to solidify its presence coast-to-coast.

"Our growth strategy for 2025 is focused on delivering exceptional experiences to our customers and achieving the best results for our franchisees," said Shawn Lalehzarian, Co-Founder and CEO of The Red Chickz. "Guided by our corporate tagline, 'Inspired by Passion, Driven by Results®,' every new market we enter is an opportunity to build a loyal fanbase while laying the foundation for sustained, long-term success."

Why Franchise with The Red Chickz?

The Red Chickz offers an unparalleled franchise opportunity built on the foundations of efficiency, simplicity, and innovation. Here's what sets it apart:

Small Footprint: Compact and efficient, making it easier to secure prime real estate and reduce overhead costs.

Optimized Inventory Levels: Streamlined menu and supply chain minimize waste and maximize efficiency.

Lean Staffing Model: Designed to operate smoothly with fewer staff, ensuring labor efficiency without compromising quality.

Simplified Operations: Intuitive systems and processes make running a Red Chickz location seamless, even for first-time operators.

"Our franchise model is built to provide operators with every tool necessary to succeed," said Spencer Sabatasso, VP of Franchise Development. "The Red Chickz is much more than an incredible business opportunity – it's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to become part of a brand that's redefining the fast-casual dining experience."

Become Part of the Heat

The Red Chickz is on a mission to bring its West Coast twist on Nashville Hot Chicken to communities across the country. With a growing number of franchisees, high-profile openings, and a robust support system, 2025 is shaping up to be the hottest year yet for this sizzling brand.

For more information about The Red Chickz, visit www.theredchickz.com and theredchickzfranchise.com/. For more on the franchise opportunity, please email [email protected].

About The Red Chickz

Since 2018, Shawn Lalehzarian's dream of opening a concept restaurant based on his trip to discover the secret to making the perfect Nashville Hot Chicken has become a reality. The Red Chickz puts its West Coast spin on the Southern favorite, offering the most innovative menu within the hot chicken segment. The menu features items like Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches available in six different spice levels, and more unconventional items like their Honey Butter Sandwich, French Toast Sandwich, Tacos, and Cauliflower options, and sides like cheese curds and corn ribs in addition to classic options. As of 2022, the brand has made its tagline, "Hotter Than You," come to life with acknowledgments from national food publications such as Nation's Restaurant News' The Power List and QSR's 40/40 list, praising Lalehzarian's strong leadership and The Red Chickz continued innovation in food and technology within the fast-casual dining space.

Today, The Red Chickz has five locations open in Los Angeles, CA, Culver City, CA, Carlsbad, CA, Fresno, CA, and Cypress, TX, with an additional 26 locations in development and more on the way with franchising opportunities to bring the crunchiest, most flavorful chicken to communities across the nation. Please visit https://www.theredchickz.com/ for more information. Check out pictures and videos of their delicious food on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

