The Red Chickz Doubles Down on Texas with Carrollton Grand Opening

Second Lone Star State Location Signals Continued Growth Following Cypress Debut

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Chickz, the fast-casual powerhouse known for its bold West Coast spin on the crunchiest, most flavorful Nashville Hot Chicken, continues its expansion across the Lone Star State with the opening of a new restaurant in Carrollton.

Located at 3204 E Hebron Pkwy #220 in Carrollton, the store will host its grand opening on July 25 from 11am to 10pm and will feature a ribbon cutting by the Carrollton Chamber of Commerce.

On both July 25 and 26, the first 150 guests at the Carrollton store will get a free Honey Butter Sandwich with purchase. Those who visit during the grand opening weekend will get 25% off their entire purchase.

"The incredible response we've seen in Cypress confirmed Texans have a strong appetite for bold flavors, quality food, and memorable dining experiences. As the Dallas-Fort Worth region continues to attract new residents, businesses, and investment from across the country, Carrollton is a natural next step for our expansion," said Shawn Lalehzarian, Co-Founder and CEO of The Red Chickz. "With its diverse community, thriving local economy, and reputation as one of the area's most dynamic destinations, Carrollton provides the perfect opportunity to introduce even more guests to our Nashville hot chicken. We're excited to build on the momentum and success of our Cypress location and establish a strong presence in one of Texas' fastest-growing markets."

The new franchise location will be owned by Nazar Osman. Originally from Northeast Africa, Nazar moved to the United States in 1992 and has spent his career acquiring, scaling, and selling businesses across multiple industries. Drawn to the brand's rapid growth, straightforward operating model, and hands-on leadership team, he flew to their home market of California to meet with the brand's founders and experience the food firsthand before committing to the opportunity.

Inspired by the brand's early momentum and strong partnership culture, he plans to open two more locations throughout the Dallas market, positioning himself to capitalize on the region's continued growth while introducing more North Texas residents to the brand's Nashville hot chicken.

Since opening its first location in Downtown Los Angeles in 2018, The Red Chickz has gained national attention for reinventing Nashville Hot Chicken with a California twist. The brand has developed a cult following due to its viral social media presence, innovative menu, and culinary excellence.

With a menu that includes seven spice levels and unique creations like the Honey Butter Sandwich and Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos, The Red Chickz is redefining the fast-casual experience and pushing the boundaries of comfort food.

Now with franchise agreements signed in Texas, California, Connecticut, North Carolina, Oklahoma, New Jersey, and beyond, and 55 additional locations in development, The Red Chickz is growing with purpose, one spicy bite at a time.

For more information about The Red Chickz or to explore franchise opportunities, visit https://theredchickzfranchise.com or email [email protected].

About The Red Chickz

Since 2018, Shawn Lalehzarian's dream of opening a concept restaurant based on his trip to discover the secret to making the perfect Nashville Hot Chicken has become a reality. The Red Chickz puts its West Coast spin on the Southern favorite, offering the most innovative menu within the hot chicken segment. The menu features items like Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches available in six different spice levels, and more unconventional items like their Honey Butter Sandwich, French Toast Sandwich, Tacos, and Cauliflower options, and sides like cheese curds and corn ribs in addition to classic options. As of 2022, the brand has made its tagline, "Hotter Than You," come to life with acknowledgments from national food publications such as Nation's Restaurant News' The Power List and QSR's 40/40 list, praising Lalehzarian's strong leadership and The Red Chickz continued innovation in food and technology within the fast-casual dining space.

Today, The Red Chickz has five locations open in Los Angeles, CA, Culver City, CA, Carlsbad, CA, Fresno, CA, and Cypress, TX, with an additional 55 locations in development to bring the crunchiest, most flavorful chicken to communities across the nation. Check out pictures and videos of their delicious food on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact: Maddy Reda | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE The Red Chickz