The Registrational Clinical Data of Glecirasib was Published in Nature Medicine

BEIJING, SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK), a clinical-stage oncology company focusing on undruggable targets announced today that the data from a registrational clinical trial of its independently developed KRAS G12C inhibitor glecirasib has been published in Nature Medicine (impact factor 58.7). In the article, Jaocbio disclosed, for the first time, the complete dataset of glecirasib in KRAS G12C mutant non-small cell lung cancer patients in the second line or above setting.

The pivotal phase II trial of glecirasib monotherapy demonstrated impressive efficacy, including the confirmed objective response rate of 47.9% (56/117), a median progression-free survival of 8.2 months, and a median overall survival of 13.6 months.

Glecirasib has a manageable safety profile. Gleciasib has a favorable gastrointestinal safety profile compared with other KRAS G12C inhibitors.

The new drug application of glecirasib is currently under evaluation by the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration of China, and has been granted Priority Review Designation.

Dr. Yinxiang Wang, Chairman and CEO of Jacobio, said: "It's our great honor to present the data from our pivotal trial in such as prestigious journal as Nature Medicine. The development of KRAS-related inhibitors is still in the early stages. We will continue to explore registration clinical trials with our partners of glecirasib in combo with SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312 for the treatment of first-line NSCLC and accelerate the development of our other RAS programs such as Pan-KRAS inhibitor."

About Glecirasib

Glecirasib is a KRAS G12C inhibitor developed by Jacobio. A number of clinical trials of glecirasib are currently ongoing in China, the United States and Europe for patients with advanced solid tumors harboring KRAS G12C mutation. These include combination therapy trials with SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312 in NSCLC and with cetuximab in colorectal cancer. The pancreatic cancer indication has obtained orphan drug designation in the United States and breakthrough therapy designation in China.

About Jacobio

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to developing and providing new and innovative products and solutions to improve people's health. Our pipeline revolves around novel molecular targets on six major signalling pathways: KRAS, immune checkpoints, tumor metabolism, P53, RB and MYC. We aim for our key projects to be among the top three in the world. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. Jacobio has R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Boston with our Induced Allosteric Drug Discovery Platform (IADDP) and our iADC Platform.

