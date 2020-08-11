The Release of SALT Allows Agents to Take Data from the Cocktail Napkin to the Cloud

Insurance agents should feel proud of their process. The team at SALT understands that building an insurance business is hard, which is why they used their decades of insurance experience to create a modern solution.

Until now, there wasn't a cloud-based solution that helps agents compete with big box insurers. This meant slower response time, risk of data integrity, and loss of leads because of the time between the conversation and the quote. SALT's brand-able insurance application replaces the mundane tasks of collecting, storing, and organizing basic customer information.

With SALT, agents get a customizable application form and agency-branded URLs to give their customers a white-glove experience. Agents can add coverage recommendations and tailored coverage scenarios to their applications, which helps earn trust with customers.

In a three-step process, agents customize their insurance form, share with their prospects, and get clear, consistent customer information every time. SALT's small, dedicated team of insurance and product specialists are there to help every step of the way, turning agents into tech-savvy experts.

The team at SALT has been selling insurance since 1920, so we understand that running an independent insurance agency is hard. Now independent insurance agents can stop wasting valuable time on manual tasks and instead focus on growing their agencies.

Get started by visiting saltinsure.com today to set up an account or get a demo.

