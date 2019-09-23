The REMM Group and Van Daele Development Corporation Unveil New Luxury Apartment Community at Riverside Ribbon Cutting

Erick Scheck, Vice President of Operations for Van Daele Development said, "Van Daele has been in business over 30 years with its roots planted here in Riverside. The Van Daele family grew up in Riverside so it is only fitting that our re-entry to the apartment market be in our home town."

The Trails at Canyon Crest is located in eastern Riverside, just a half mile from the shopping, dining and services of the Canyon Crest Towne Center. The beautifully landscaped grounds include a resort style pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, luxurious clubhouse, poolside dining areas, and an outdoor fireplace and seating area.

Each apartment home features a private patio or balcony, many with stunning views. Washer and dryer, air conditioning, dishwasher, wood-look flooring, a Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliance package and covered parking are included. Garages are also available.

Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group, said, "The Trails at Canyon Crest offers a lifestyle rather than just an apartment. We have integrated recreational opportunities and community gathering areas right on site. Shopping, dining, school, recreation are all nearby with convenient access to freeways and employment centers."

The pet friendly community includes an on-site dog park and is adjacent to Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park which offers 25 miles of hiking trails. Box Springs Mountain Reserve Park and Mount Rubidoux also provide additional outdoor recreational opportunities.

The Trails at Canyon Crest Apartment Homes is located at 5377 Quail Run Road in Riverside, CA 92507. The Leasing Center can be reached at (951) 289-9051.

The REMM Group is an award winning IREM Accredited Real Estate Management Organization (AMO) providing property management for industrial, office, retail, mixed use and multifamily properties in California.

CONTACT: Sara D'Elia at (714) 974-1010.

SOURCE The REMM Group