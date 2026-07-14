The REMM Group Expands Leadership and Portfolio, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Exceptional Client Service
News provided byThe REMM Group
Jul 14, 2026, 10:56 ET
Jul 14, 2026, 10:56 ET
SANTA ANA, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMM Group announced the expansion of its leadership and operational teams as its managed portfolio continues to grow throughout California and into Arizona. The additions reflect the company's long-standing philosophy that exceptional client service begins with exceptional people.
Recent leadership additions include Sam Jones, CPM, CSM, as Vice President of Commercial Real Estate; Martin Wisinski as Director of Construction and Maintenance; and Michael Brown, CPM, ARM, as Regional Property Manager and Designated Broker for Arizona.
Continuing its commitment to developing talent from within, Valerie Love was promoted to Regional Director of Multifamily and Brianna Ickes advanced to Regional Manager. The company has also added two accountants and plans to strengthen its administrative team later this year.
"Growth isn't about becoming larger. It's about becoming stronger," said Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group. "Every new team member we bring on increases our ability to support our clients, provide resources to our onsite teams, and continue delivering exceptional service.
"This is how we fulfill our commitment to creating value and delivering an experience that goes above and beyond expectations for owners and residents."
Reflecting that thoughtful approach, ten new communities have joined The REMM Group's management portfolio, spanning a variety of desirable markets and housing types.
Established apartment communities have been added in Huntington Beach, Westminster, and Thousand Oaks in California and Maricopa County in Arizona, while Los Angeles County additions reflect evolving housing preferences through both build-to-rent and co-living communities.
Ventura County (Thousand Oaks)
About The REMM Group
The REMM Group is an AMO®-accredited property management firm based in Santa Ana, California, specializing in multifamily and commercial properties. The company is recognized for its commitment to service, innovation, and delivering value-driven results for property owners while enhancing the resident experience.
Media Contact
Windell Mollenido
VP, Marketing and Technology
The REMM Group
Phone: (714) 974-1010
SOURCE The REMM Group
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