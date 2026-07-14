The REMM Group Expands Leadership and Portfolio, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Exceptional Client Service

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMM Group announced the expansion of its leadership and operational teams as its managed portfolio continues to grow throughout California and into Arizona. The additions reflect the company's long-standing philosophy that exceptional client service begins with exceptional people.

Recent leadership additions include Sam Jones, CPM, CSM, as Vice President of Commercial Real Estate; Martin Wisinski as Director of Construction and Maintenance; and Michael Brown, CPM, ARM, as Regional Property Manager and Designated Broker for Arizona.

Continuing its commitment to developing talent from within, Valerie Love was promoted to Regional Director of Multifamily and Brianna Ickes advanced to Regional Manager. The company has also added two accountants and plans to strengthen its administrative team later this year.

"Growth isn't about becoming larger. It's about becoming stronger," said Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group. "Every new team member we bring on increases our ability to support our clients, provide resources to our onsite teams, and continue delivering exceptional service.

"This is how we fulfill our commitment to creating value and delivering an experience that goes above and beyond expectations for owners and residents."

Reflecting that thoughtful approach, ten new communities have joined The REMM Group's management portfolio, spanning a variety of desirable markets and housing types.

Established apartment communities have been added in Huntington Beach, Westminster, and Thousand Oaks in California and Maricopa County in Arizona, while Los Angeles County additions reflect evolving housing preferences through both build-to-rent and co-living communities.

Orange County

Maddox Apartments – Huntington Beach

Las Brisas Del Mar Apartments – Huntington Beach

Jasmine Place Apartment Homes - Westminster

Los Angeles County

Miles at Highland – Hollywood, a co-living community

Aspan Square – Azusa, a build-to-rent community

Ventura County (Thousand Oaks)

Wilbur Oaks Apartment Homes

Charter Oaks Apartment Homes

St. Charles Oaks Apartment Homes

Arizona

Bella Grace Apartment Homes – Chandler

Merrick on Camelback - Phoenix

About The REMM Group

The REMM Group is an AMO®-accredited property management firm based in Santa Ana, California, specializing in multifamily and commercial properties. The company is recognized for its commitment to service, innovation, and delivering value-driven results for property owners while enhancing the resident experience.

Media Contact

Windell Mollenido

VP, Marketing and Technology

The REMM Group

Phone: (714) 974-1010

SOURCE The REMM Group