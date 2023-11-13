The REMM Group Introduces The Jagger Apartment Community: Redefining Luxury Living in Los Angeles

The REMM Group

Nov. 13, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From The Jagger's distinctive sawtooth roofline to its apartment's smart home technology everything about The Jagger is cutting edge. That edge comes with an abundance of comfort, convenience, and community. The new luxury apartments have recently begun leasing with top amenities, a sophisticated design, and an exceptional location on Overland in the Culver City-West Los Angeles area. 

The hip apartment design features floor to ceiling windows so that light reflects off the polished concrete flooring and the stainless-steel appliances. Residents can choose between a variety of studio and one-bedroom floorplans or choose a luxurious penthouse with soaring 19-foot ceilings and windows over ten feet high.

The Jagger boasts a stunning interior atrium, a spacious rooftop sundeck, and breathtaking views of Westside, DTLA, and Hollywood. The generous coworking space is complete with private meeting rooms, along with a resident lounge that offers high-speed community Wi-Fi.

The apartment amenities include in-unit washers and dryers, smart thermostats, skylights, air conditioning, and private balconies. Keyless entry eliminates the concern of misplacing your keys, while off-street parking alleviates the hassle of searching for a parking spot. The community is pet friendly, so residents can bring along their best friends.

High-tech conveniences include Parcel Pending® lockers for resident packages, ButterflyMx® for secure and convenient community entrance, and multiple EV Charging stations. The REMM Group provides resident-focused on-site management and maintenance.

Sara D'Elia, The REMM Group CEO, said: "The Jagger offers more than a beautiful place to live. It's designed to foster a creative, exciting urban community. With BBQ dining on the rooftop sundeck, a serene courtyard, and a work and community center, it's a place to make friendships, entertain guests and brainstorm the next big idea."

The Jagger is located at 3630 Overland Ave in Los Angeles, California. The six-story community includes 74 apartments above ground-floor retail space with parking for 94 vehicles in three subterranean levels. Rents start at $2,400 with the largest penthouse leasing for $5,200. Short term leases and furnished apartments are also available. Tours are available by calling (424) 543-8233.

The REMM Group is an IREM Accredited Real Estate Management Organization (AMO) providing 3rd party management for multifamily and BTR communities in Southern California.

For additional information contact Windell Mollenido at (714) 974-1010 x 219, [email protected]

SOURCE The REMM Group

