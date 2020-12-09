The REMM Group is the Highest Ranked California Management Company in the Best Places to Work Multifamily®

The multifamily industry serves apartments and their residents. It contributes more than $3.4 trillion to the US economy annually, supporting more than 17.5 million jobs. The awards program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence throughout the multifamily apartment industry.

The rigorous application and examination process evaluates each company's employee policies and procedures and responses from the company's employees. This is the fourth year The REMM Group have ranked in the top 25 nationally.

"We and our teams are extremely grateful to receive this recognition," said Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group, "The acknowledgement that our associates feel valued, supported and engaged, especially during this traumatic year, is huge to us."

Shawn Conerty, CFO at REMM added, "This contest provides a benchmark of how well we are performing in relationship to our peers. Ranking seventh in the nation shows we are providing our people with what they need to be their best and give their best."

"If you want to know if it's a great place to work, you ask the people who work there," Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership said. "Employee engagement is actually a much more powerful indicator of organizational success than the size of the company, as employee engagement is tied to behavior and higher performance."

Antrim added, "Next-generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact on the world. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® companies have stepped up to play that role and will have a much bigger voice in the future."

"Our dedicated, well-trained, engaged and passionate team members allow us to provide multifamily residents and multifamily investors with top quality service and results," said D'Elia.

The REMM Group is an award winning IREM Accredited Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). They provide lease-up and property management for mixed-use and multifamily properties in Southern California. The REMM Group's corporate office is in Tustin, CA.

