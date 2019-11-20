The REMM Group Launches Real Estate Management Campaign on New Digital Display Network at John Wayne Airport

Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group, said, "We are using images of three local properties we manage with the message that The REMM Group is redefining property management. Our goal is to reach business and recreational travelers that have commercial real estate portfolios and want to improve the return on their investment."

Robert DellaGrotta, with Lamar Advertising, gave a tour of the displays to D'Elia and REMM COO, Christine Dales, on Thursday. He said, "It's great that The REMM Group is using local images from properties in Tustin, Glendale and Riverside, rather than stock imagery. Authenticity is important if you want people to believe your message."

"It is an exciting time for REMM," added D'Elia. "We also began management of the Vues on Gordon Apartment Community this week. It is a beautiful property with stunning views of the Hollywood Hills and the Hollywood sign from the rooftop deck."

The Vues on Gordon is a Class-A boutique multi-housing community completed in 2018. The apartments are elegantly designed with quartz countertops and GE stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The flooring is luxury plank with plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Washer and dryers, recessed lighting, Nest thermostats, custom window treatments and other luxury amenities are appreciated by residents.

The REMM Group is an award winning IREM Accredited Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). They provide commercial property management for industrial, office, retail, mixed use and multifamily properties. The REMM Group was awarded one of the: Best Places to work in Multifamily for 2018 and 2019, The REMM Group's corporate office is located at 15991 Red Hill Ave., Suite 200 Tustin, CA 92780.

For additional information contact Sara D'Elia at (714) 974-1010 x213, sdelia(at)remmgroup(dot)com, or visit http://www.remmgroup.com.

SOURCE The REMM Group

Related Links

http://www.remmgroup.com

