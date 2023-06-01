The REMM Group of Southern California Adds 1000 Apartments to their Multifamily Management Portfolio

News provided by

The REMM Group

01 Jun, 2023

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMM Group has successfully added eight Southern California properties, totaling over 1,000 units, to their multifamily management portfolio. Six of the multifamily communities are located in Orange County, one in the Inland Empire, and one in Los Angeles. The largest of the properties is McComber Creek Apartment Homes, with 348 multifamily units in Buena Park.

McComber Creek is the Largest of Eight Multifamily Communities Added to The REMM Group Management Portfolio. McComber Creek in Buena Park, CA has 348 apartment units, with three spas, a resort-style swimming pool, and two lighted tennis courts. The 1068 total multifamily additions to The REMM Group are located in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and the Inland Empire. Sara D’Elia, CEO of The REMM Group, said of the additions, “Each community is a gem our job is to make them sparkle.”
Each of the eight communities is distinctive. McComber Creek offers spacious floorplans with studio and one-and two-bedroom apartments, three spas, a resort-style swimming pool, and two lighted tennis courts. Villa Creek Apartment Homes is a beautiful garden community in Cypress offering apartments up to 1,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths.

Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group, said, "Prior to the arrival of the new communities, we created two new Vice President positions and hired a new Regional Manager. A unique benefit The REMM Group provides is the direct involvement of the executive team in each community we manage. It's this above and beyond attitude, coupled with solution-based management, that makes our communities thrive."

For city-loving residents, The REMM Group has begun pre-leasing The Jaggar, a hip and luxurious six story mixed use property with a distinguished sawtooth roofline in Los Angeles. The Jaggar is on Overland Avenue, near Sony Pictures, and adjacent to shopping and entertainment. It features multi-level outdoor courtyards and patios perfect for entertaining.

The other properties added to The REMM Group's portfolio include Pasadena Village Apartment Homes, with 172 units in Tustin, each with wood style flooring, dishwashers, and luxury countertops. Fountain Park Apartment Homes with gated access and cozy gas fireplaces in Buena Park.  Orange Creek Apartment Homes with peaceful brooks close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Courtyard at La Pat Place, fully upgraded and modern apartment homes in Westminster, and Lincoln Village, a luxury community that has recently returned to REMM Group management with 180 units in Anaheim.

The REMM Group is an IREM Accredited Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). They are a 3rd party management company providing lease-up and property management for multifamily, mixed-use, office, industrial, retail, and BTR properties in Southern California.

For additional information contact Sara D'Elia at (714) 974-1010 x213, sdelia(at)remmgroup(dot)com. 

