The Reserve at Tamarack Resort voted #1 Ski Restaurant in the US for 3rd Year in a Row

As part of Tamarack's Enchanted Holidays, The Reserve will host special Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners with exclusive menus inspired by seasonal ingredients and festive flavors. Guests can share a holiday meal with friends and family in the indoor dining room — named for and inspired by the region's Dark Sky Reserve — at the lively bar, or al fresco around the fire on The Reserve's mountain-view patio.

This recognition adds to a growing list of accolades, including The Wall Street Journal's Top 100 Ski Resorts, Condé Nast Traveler's Top 30 Ski Resorts in America, and Travel + Leisure's Top Resort 2025 World's Best Award.

Tamarack Resort looks forward to welcoming new and returning guests to discover why USA Today's readers have voted The Reserve #1 for the third year in a row.

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master- planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space, and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,610 acres of skiable terrain i addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade.

