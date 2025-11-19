The Reserve at Tamarack Resort voted #1 Ski Restaurant in the US for 3rd Year in a Row

TAMARACK, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, USA Today has named The Reserve at Tamarack Resort the #1 Ski Restaurant in the United States. Voted #1 in the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, The Reserve is celebrated for providing guests with excellent service, local flavors, and the epitome of "fine-casual" dining in the Idaho West. Regarding the award, President Scott Turlington said, "Our Team at Tamarack Resort has worked diligently to deliver memorable experiences and create something very special for our guests and community. We are excited to see this recognition for the third year in a row and look forward to inviting new and returning guests to Tamarack this winter."

As part of Tamarack's Enchanted Holidays, The Reserve will host special Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners with exclusive menus inspired by seasonal ingredients and festive flavors. Guests can share a holiday meal with friends and family in the indoor dining room — named for and inspired by the region's Dark Sky Reserve — at the lively bar, or al fresco around the fire on The Reserve's mountain-view patio.

This recognition adds to a growing list of accolades, including The Wall Street Journal's Top 100 Ski Resorts, Condé Nast Traveler's Top 30 Ski Resorts in America, and Travel + Leisure's Top Resort 2025 World's Best Award.

Tamarack Resort looks forward to welcoming new and returning guests to discover why USA Today's readers have voted The Reserve #1 for the third year in a row.

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master- planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space, and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,610 acres of skiable terrain i addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations, and real estate, visit tamarackidaho.com.

