The Resolution of International Conflicts and the Institutionalization of Peace Discussed at the 8th Annual Commemoration of HWPL's Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (Chairman Lee Man-hee, hereinafter referred to as HWPL), a corporation, held a ceremony at the Peace Training Center in Gapyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do, on the 14th to commemorate the 8th anniversary of HWPL's Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) under the theme, "Building the Minds of Peace: Promoting Institutional Peace via Intercultural Dialogue and Understanding."

Chairman Lee Man-hee making a commemorative speech during the 8th annual commemoration of HWPL's Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) The Minister of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) delivers a commemorative speech at the first Bangsamoro Peace and Education Conference

Since the creation and announcement of the DPCW on March 14, 2016, HWPL has held annual ceremonies to fulfill the institutionalization of peace. This year, experts in politics, law, religion, education, media, women, and youth from all over the world joined together online and offline. In particular, more than 10,000 HWPL members who attended the event filled the ceremony site location, keeping order according to the guidance.

Lee Man-hee, the Chairman of HWPL, said in his speech, "I went around the world 31 times and met many religious and political figures to convey the need for peace," and also said, "Although there were differences, most of them were pure, and we always created good relationships. I learned a lot as I visited every country."

Furthermore, he said, "As such, it is important for us to communicate with each other regardless of borders, race, and religion," and also said, "Let's stop the conflicts and fighting, do our best as people, and cooperate with each other."

"The commitment and dedication shown in the pursuit of peace projects have laid the foundation for a more harmonious world," attendee H.E. Vidura Wickramanayaka, the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs said.

As a result of HWPL peace efforts, a training course for journalists is planned to be held in 2024 in East Timor to raise public awareness of peace.

"I am proud to announce our collaboration with HWPL through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to implement peace journalism education," attendee Mr. Otélio Ote, President of the Timor-Leste Press Council said. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to promoting freedom of expression, press freedom, and the independence of media institutions,"

The ceremony concluded with a variety of performances depicting the journey of peace. During the performance, there was a session where the contents of the 10 articles and 38 clauses of the DPCW were explained through performance and expressed an image of a paradise filled with flowers where peace was achieved.

