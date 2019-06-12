The Results Are In: Broccoli Remains America's Favorite Vegetable in 2019
Open-Ended Survey from Green Giant® Solidifies Broccoli as America's Favorite Veggie for the Second Year in a Row
Jun 12, 2019, 11:22 ET
PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant®, the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, announced today that despite a great national debate, broccoli remains America's favorite vegetable. The brand polled over 5,000 Americans in an open-ended survey timed to National Eat Your Vegetables Day, which is Monday, June 17.
This year, even more states favored the controversial green than in 2018, cementing its place as America's favorite.
Additional survey findings include:
- Broccoli Reigns Supreme: For the second year in a row, broccoli holds the number one spot as America's favorite vegetable with 39 states choosing it as the favorite
- New Veggies on the Block: Cauliflower (Montana) and asparagus (Alaska) appeared on the map this year as state favorites for the first time
- Not-So-Hot Potatoes: Only one state voted the potato as its favorite vegetable in 2019 (Arkansas), compared to five states that chose it in 2018
- So Long, Cucumber: Cucumber is noticeably absent from the list this year. Last year it was the state favorite of New Mexico and Louisiana.
Survey Data Compilation: 5,000 American consumers ages 13 to 73 agreed to take a survey naming their favorite vegetable. The survey was conducted from April 26, 2019 - May 10, 2019 and the users were recruited through a Suzy® poll.
About Green Giant
Green Giant® has been helping families find new ways to enjoy vegetables picked at the peak of perfection® for over 100 years. Through the years, the iconic Green Giant brand has introduced innovative products and become synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families. Most recently, the Green Giant brand's launch of its convenient and award-winning Veggie Swap-Ins™ line, which includes Green Giant™ Cauliflower Pizza Crust, Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots, Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower and Green Giant Veggie Spirals®, has reinvigorated the frozen vegetable category. For more information about Green Giant, including simple recipe ideas, please visit www.greengiant.com.
Media Contact:
Kristin Bradley
973.630.6445
Kristin.Bradley@bgfoods.com
