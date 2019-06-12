The Results Are In: Broccoli Remains America's Favorite Vegetable in 2019

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant®, the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, announced today that despite a great national debate, broccoli remains America's favorite vegetable. The brand polled over 5,000 Americans in an open-ended survey timed to National Eat Your Vegetables Day, which is Monday, June 17.

This year, even more states favored the controversial green than in 2018, cementing its place as America's favorite.