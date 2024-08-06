The Retirement Planning Group Acquires $180 Million Watters Financial Services

Father-son practice based in Paramus, New Jersey, represents third acquisition for The Retirement Planning Group, Cetera's employee-based RIA

Three employees serving approximately 130 clients to join The Retirement Planning Group, which oversees more than $2 billion in assets under management

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Holdings, the parent company of Cetera Financial Group (collectively, Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Cetera's employee-based RIA, The Retirement Planning Group (TRPG), has acquired Watters Financial Services. With approximately $180 million in assets under management*, as of March 31, 2024, the father-son team at Watters Financial Services is based in Paramus, New Jersey and led by Tim Watters, CFP®, and Colin Watters, CFP®, (father and son, respectively). The experienced team delivers wide-ranging wealth management services to more than 130 clients. Through the acquisition, three full-time professionals will become TRPG/Cetera employees.

"We are pleased to welcome Tim, Colin and the dedicated Watters team to TRPG," said Kevin Conard, CEO at TRPG. "The Watters team shares our values and commitment to clients and we are confident they will find TRPG a great home for their business and their clients. We anticipate that TRPG will continue to attract independent advisors looking to spend more time with their clients and less time running their business and encourage today's client-centric independent advisors to consider TRPG."

"As we contemplated the future of our business, we knew we wanted to increase our focus on what matters most: serving our clients," said Tim Watters. "Joining Kevin and the TRPG team has empowered this shift by alleviating many of the time consuming and cumbersome burdens of operating a financial planning business. We look forward to a bright future for our business and our clients together with TRPG."

The acquisition marks the third for TRPG since being acquired by Cetera. TRPG acquired Dightman Capital Group, Inc. in February and closed an acquisition of Lee Financial Group Hawaii in June. TRPG now oversees more than $2 billion in assets under management.

About The Retirement Planning Group

The Retirement Planning Group (TRPG) is Cetera's employee-based RIA and an SEC registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Leawood, KS. With over 2,000 clients and $2 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024, TRPG is one of the fastest growing companies in the Kansas City area. TRPG helps clients and their families nationwide navigate every financial decision they face throughout their lives by providing comprehensive wealth management services, including retirement planning, portfolio and investment management, tax planning, tax preparation and filing by our in-house tax team.

About Cetera

Cetera is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $505 billion in assets under administration and $213 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

* Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

