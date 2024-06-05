The Retirement Planning Group Acquires $225 Million Lee Financial Group Hawaii

Lee Financial Group Hawaii represents second acquisition this year for The Retirement Planning Group, Cetera's employee-based RIA

Six employees to join The Retirement Planning Group, which oversees more than $2 billion in assets under management

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Holdings, the holding company of Cetera Financial Group (collectively, Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Cetera's employee-based RIA, The Retirement Planning Group (TRPG), has acquired Lee Financial Group Hawaii (Lee Financial). With approximately $225 million in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024, Lee Financial delivers wide-ranging investment management and financial planning services to clients in Hawaii and beyond. Through the acquisition, six full-time professionals will become TRPG/Cetera employees. Lee Financial was founded and is led by Terry Lee, President and CEO.

"We are pleased to welcome Terry, his talented team and their clients to TRPG," said Kevin Conard, CEO at TRPG. "The Lee Financial team's commitment to putting clients first aligns with our core values and we look forward to many shared successes to come. For independent advisors looking to spend more time on what matters most to them and their business, TRPG can be a partner of choice to help them get there."

"As we looked to the future for our business, team and clients, we knew finding the right long-term partner would take time as we were very selective in our search and consideration process," said Lee, who will consult with TRPG moving forward. "Kevin, the TRPG team and Cetera team gave us the utmost confidence and it became clear this choice made sense on many levels for everyone affiliated with Lee Financial. TRPG has welcomed us with open arms and I know that the team and our clients are set up well for long-term success."

The acquisition marks the second for TRPG in 2024. In February, TRPG completed its first acquisition since being acquired by Cetera in 2023, acquiring Dightman Capital Group, Inc. TRPG now oversees more than $2 billion in assets.

About The Retirement Planning Group

The Retirement Planning Group (TRPG) is Cetera's employee-based RIA and an SEC registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Leawood, KS. With over 2,000 clients and $2 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024, TRPG is one of the fastest growing companies in the Kansas City area. TRPG helps clients and their families nationwide navigate every financial decision they face throughout their lives by providing comprehensive wealth management services, including retirement planning, portfolio and investment management, tax planning, tax preparation and filing by our in-house tax team.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings, is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $505 billion in assets under administration and $213 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group