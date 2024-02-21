The Retirement Planning Group Acquires Established RIA

Dightman Capital Group, Inc. marks the beginning of RIA integrations into The Retirement Planning Group under Cetera

Transaction follows Cetera's 2023 acquisition of The Retirement Planning Group

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Holdings, the holding company of Cetera Financial Group (collectively, Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that The Retirement Planning Group (TRPG) has acquired Dightman Capital Group, Inc., an RIA based in Overland Park, Kansas. TRPG has acquired 100% of the assets of Dightman Capital Group, Inc., which is owned and operated by Brian Dightman, CMT. Dightman is now a W-2 advisor at TRPG, which provides him a host of benefits, including office support, technology, marketing, insurance and employee benefits as he continues to serve his existing clients.

"We are pleased to welcome Brian and his clients to the TRPG family, where we know they are positioned well for a bright future," said Kevin Conard, CEO at TRPG. "This acquisition represents a continuation of TRPG's successful M&A strategy, and the first of more to come with the support of Cetera. I encourage any independent advisors aspiring to spend more time taking care of their clients – and less time on the operational aspects of running a business – to consider TRPG as a destination of choice."

"As I contemplated the long-term future of my business, I closely evaluated and considered nearly two dozen options and firms across the country," Dightman said. "From the moment I met Kevin and his team, I knew this was the right fit and could not be more pleased and optimistic about the future. The TRPG culture backed by Cetera's industry leading resources and support make this partnership the perfect choice for my business and my clients."

In May 2023, Cetera Holdings acquired TRPG, which oversees approximately $1.8 billion in assets, as of January 31, 2024. In addition to holistic financial planning services, TRPG provides tax solutions as well as payroll and bookkeeping services to serve wide-ranging wealth management needs. TRPG is headquartered in Leawood, KS (near Kansas City), with offices in St. Louis and Denver.

Click here to learn more about TRPG and click here for more information about Cetera Holdings.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively, Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $475 billion in assets under administration and $190 billion in assets under management, as of December 20, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 32,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group