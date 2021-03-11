The Return of an Icon: All-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Now Available to Order; Pricing Announced

For the first time in 30 years, customers searching for a true premium SUV experience can now place an order for the all-new 2022 model year Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The return of Wagoneer as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand has a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $57,995; Grand Wagoneer has a starting U.S. MSRP of $86,995.

Ordering opens with 12 available pre-configured models. Customers can place a reservation through Wagoneer.com, select a dealer and place a $500 deposit. They will then be connected with a concierge at the new Wagoneer Client Services to ensure the entire purchase process runs seamlessly.

"Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer customers expect a premium product, and they expect topâ€'notch customer service, and Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer really excel at both," said Christian Meunier, Jeep Brand Chief Executive Officer. "We're delivering American Premium at its finest, supported by a unique sales and service experience through our new Wagoneer Client Services."

The 2022 Wagoneer will be available in U.S. dealerships in the second half of 2021. It will be available in: Series I (late availability), Series II and Series III. Grand Wagoneer is available in: Series I, Series II, Series III and Obsidian.

Starting U.S. MSRP by model:

2022 TRIM MODELS U.S. MSRP Wagoneer Series I (4x2. Late availability) $57,995 Wagoneer Series II (4x2) $67,995 Wagoneer Series II (4x4) $70,995 Wagoneer Series III (4x2) $72,995 Wagoneer Series III (4x4) $75,995 Grand Wagoneer Series I (4x4) $86,995 Grand Wagoneer Series II (4x4) $93,995 Grand Wagoneer Obsidian (4x4 - Summer 2021) $98,995 Grand Wagoneer Series III (4x4) $103,995

*All prices exclude $2,000 destination charge

12 Order Configurations Available at Launch

Customers can choose from 12 different configurations (seven for Wagoneer, available in Series II and Series III and five for Grand Wagoneer, available in all trims).

Wagoneer is available in:

Series III Premium (4x2 and 4x4) includes 22-inch wheels, 10.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen, McIntosh 19-speaker MX950 Entertainment System, front passenger screen, tri-zone climate control, Nappa leather-trimmed seats, Rear Seat Entertainment with dual 10.1-inch screens and Amazon Fire TV for Auto (4x4 only) and Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Group. Premium Group, including a tri-pane sunroof and power side steps, and Convenience Group, featuring Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, 360-degree Surround View and Intersection Collision Assist are also included

includes 22-inch wheels, 10.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen, McIntosh 19-speaker MX950 Entertainment System, front passenger screen, tri-zone climate control, Nappa leather-trimmed seats, Rear Seat Entertainment with dual 10.1-inch screens and Amazon Fire TV for Auto (4x4 only) and Heavy Duty Trailer Tow Group. Premium Group, including a tri-pane sunroof and power side steps, and Convenience Group, featuring Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, 360-degree Surround View and Intersection Collision Assist are also included Series III Off-road (4x4 only) includes Advanced All-Terrain Group, featuring 20-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, two-speed transfer case, 3.92 rear axle ratio, chrome tow hooks, electronic limited slip differential, Quadra-Lift air suspension system, front suspension, fuel tank and transfer case skid plates and Select-Speed Control. Also included: 10.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen, 19-speaker MX950 Entertainment System, front passenger screen, tri-zone climate control, Nappa leather-trimmed seats, and Trailer Tow Group. Premium Group, including a tri-pane sunroof and power side steps, and Convenience Group, featuring Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, 360-degree Surround View and Intersection Collision Assist are also included

includes Advanced All-Terrain Group, featuring 20-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, two-speed transfer case, 3.92 rear axle ratio, chrome tow hooks, electronic limited slip differential, Quadra-Lift air suspension system, front suspension, fuel tank and transfer case skid plates and Select-Speed Control. Also included: 10.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen, 19-speaker MX950 Entertainment System, front passenger screen, tri-zone climate control, Nappa leather-trimmed seats, and Trailer Tow Group. Premium Group, including a tri-pane sunroof and power side steps, and Convenience Group, featuring Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, 360-degree Surround View and Intersection Collision Assist are also included Series II Premium (4x2 and 4x4) includes 22-inch wheels, 10.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen, 9-speaker Alpine audio system, front passenger screen, tri-zone climate control, Nappa leather seats, Rear Seat Entertainment with dual 10.1-inch screens and Amazon Fire TV for Auto (4x4 only), and Trailer Tow Group. Premium Group, including a tri-pane sunroof and Convenience Group, featuring Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, 360-degree Surround View and head-up display are also included

includes 22-inch wheels, 10.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen, 9-speaker Alpine audio system, front passenger screen, tri-zone climate control, Nappa leather seats, Rear Seat Entertainment with dual 10.1-inch screens and Amazon Fire TV for Auto (4x4 only), and Trailer Tow Group. Premium Group, including a tri-pane sunroof and Convenience Group, featuring Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, 360-degree Surround View and head-up display are also included Series II Standard (4x2 and 4x4) includes 20-inch wheels, 10.1-inch Uconnect touchscreen, 9-speaker Alpine audio system, tri-zone climate control, and Nappa leather bench seats

Grand Wagoneer is available in:

Series III includes unique 22-inch wheels, 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, quad-zone control, Palermo quilted leather-trimmed seats, two-tone roof, front passenger display and Rear Seat Entertainment with dual 10.1-inch screens with Amazon Fire TV for Auto. The exclusive 1,375-watt McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System, front console cooler and premium color tinted glass, night vision, active drive assist, rear-seat monitoring camera and Trailer Tow Group are also included.

includes unique 22-inch wheels, 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, quad-zone control, Palermo quilted leather-trimmed seats, two-tone roof, front passenger display and Rear Seat Entertainment with dual 10.1-inch screens with Amazon Fire TV for Auto. The exclusive 1,375-watt McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System, front console cooler and premium color tinted glass, night vision, active drive assist, rear-seat monitoring camera and Trailer Tow Group are also included. Series III includes 22-inch wheels, 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, quad-zone control, Palermo quilted leather-trimmed seats, two-tone roof and front passenger display. The exclusive 1,375-watt McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System, front console cooler and premium color tinted glass, night vision, active drive assist, and rear-seat monitoring camera are also included.

includes 22-inch wheels, 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, quad-zone control, Palermo quilted leather-trimmed seats, two-tone roof and front passenger display. The exclusive 1,375-watt McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System, front console cooler and premium color tinted glass, night vision, active drive assist, and rear-seat monitoring camera are also included. Obsidian (summer 2021) includes 22-inch black wheels, 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, quad-zone control, Palermo leather-trimmed seats, two-tone roof, front passenger display and Rear Seat Entertainment with dual 10.1-inch screens and Amazon Fire TV for Auto. The exclusive 1,375-watt McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System, front console cooler and premium color tinted glass, and Convenience Group, featuring night vision, active drive assist and rear-seat monitoring camera are also included.

(summer 2021) includes 22-inch black wheels, 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, quad-zone control, Palermo leather-trimmed seats, two-tone roof, front passenger display and Rear Seat Entertainment with dual 10.1-inch screens and Amazon Fire TV for Auto. The exclusive 1,375-watt McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System, front console cooler and premium color tinted glass, and Convenience Group, featuring night vision, active drive assist and rear-seat monitoring camera are also included. Series II includes 22-inch wheels, 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, quad-zone control, Palermo leather-trimmed seats, two-tone roof and front passenger display. Convenience Group, featuring night vision, active drive assist and rear-seat monitoring camera is also included.

includes 22-inch wheels, 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, quad-zone control, Palermo leather-trimmed seats, two-tone roof and front passenger display. Convenience Group, featuring night vision, active drive assist and rear-seat monitoring camera is also included. Series I includes 20-inch wheels, 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, McIntosh 19-speaker MX950 Entertainment System, quad-zone control, Nappa leather-trimmed seats, two-tone roof and front passenger display.

Starting U.S. MSRP for the 12 pre-configured models:

2022 PRE-CONFIGURED MODELS U.S. MSRP Wagoneer Series II Standard (4x2) $67,995 Wagoneer Series II Standard (4x4) $70,995 Wagoneer Series II Premium (4x2) $77,270 Wagoneer Series II Premium (4x4) $83,465 Wagoneer Series III Premium (4x2) $83,970 Wagoneer Series III Premium (4x4) $88,965 Wagoneer Series III Offroad (4x4 only) $86,665 Grand Wagoneer Series I $88,190 Grand Wagoneer Series II $99,185 Grand Wagoneer Obsidian $105,980 Grand Wagoneer Series III $103,995 Grand Wagoneer Series III Premium $107,980

*All prices exclude $2,000 destination charge

All 12 configurations are available in five different exterior colors: Diamond Black, Bright White, Silver Zynith, Velvet Red and Baltic Gray (late availability). Interior color options include Global Black, Sea Salt and Black, Tupelo (Grand Wagoneer only) and Blue Agave (Grand Wagoneer only) leather-trimmed seats.

10 Customer Promises to Every Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Owner

To build the highest level of confidence in both the product and the vehicle purchase process, the brand is making 10 Customer Promises to every Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer owner.

"Customer satisfaction with both the product and how they are treated throughout the entire purchase process is paramount to the entire Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer experience," Meunier added. "We are working with our dealers to help them achieve Wagoneer Certification, ensuring the dealer is delivering on the 10 customer promises we collectively are making to our customers."

The 10 promises include:

Dealers who earn a "Customer First" award for excellence by J.D. Power earn the chance to host Wagoneer customers A high-tech and efficient sales and service experience using tablets and full integration to digital communication Dealers will be staffed with many Certified Wagoneer Ambassadors. To become an Ambassador, a sales or service associate must take over 90 hours of training and pass certification exams to really understand the brand, the products, full feature sets and use cases A full tank of gas at vehicle delivery We will wash the vehicle inside and out at delivery and when serviced, and ensure all customer settings remain intact for radio, seats, temperature control, etc. Offer remote showroom, test drives and delivery for sales and vehicle pickup/delivery for service We will provide an appropriate service loaner Provide convenient mobile, online and in-vehicle service scheduling and communication and a proactive service approach, including remote diagnostics & over the air (OTA) updates. While in the showroom or service lounge, we will provide complimentary WiFi and phone charging stations, as well as high-quality beverages and snacks Wagoneer Client Services, which includes 24/7 customer support and 5 years of worry-free maintenance

Wagoneer Certified Dealers are those dealers who will deliver on the 10 Customer Promises, as well as those who have the dedicated Wagoneer display area in the showroom as well as the new vehicle delivery area.

Wagoneer Client Services: A Personalized and Premium Customer Experience

Rooted in Jeep brand heritage, Wagoneer will become a portfolio of vehicles that defines "American Premium" and delivers a unique customer experience.

Customers interested in purchasing a Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer can go to Wagoneer.com, select a dealer and place a $500 deposit. A Wagoneer concierge will reach out to initiate the order process, provide vehicle updates and assist with any dealer interactions.

After a customer receives their vehicle, support will continue through a VIP helpline via Wagoneer Client Services.

Wagoneer Client Services include:

24/7 concierge support and roadside assistance via phone or online chat

No charge equivalent service loaner

Trip interruption coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships, including oil changes and tire rotations

Interior and exterior vehicle cleaning and a full tank of fuel when serviced

Vehicle pickup/delivery for service

Complimentary WiFi and phone charging station

Customer connectivity and convenience is enhanced further with a mobile app and in-vehicle features, including:

Remote showroom, test drives and delivery for sales

Scheduling sales and service appointments

Scheduling pick up/delivery for service



Status updates via text



Pay for service

FOTA Updates including new customer features and remote diagnostics

The new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility

The all-new 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer powerful powertrain combinations with premium driving dynamics and composed capability. Grand Wagoneer models represent the epitome of American comfort and craftsmanship with an interior that exudes refinement, elegance and, for the first time ever, a spacious third row is standard with seating for up to eight available. Leading-edge technologies, including the most advanced Uconnect system ever, all-new head-up display, 360-degree surround view and night vision cameras, 75-inches of total screen surfaces and the industry's most premium McIntosh audio system offer an unmatched selection of premium interior features.

2022 Wagoneer: The rebirth of a premium American Icon

The all-new 2022 Wagoneer builds on almost three decades of rich heritage with premium American craftsmanship, heritage and refinement while offering a new level of comfort and legendary 4x4 capability. The 2022 Wagoneer Series I 4x2 offers a starting U.S. MSRP of $57,995 (late availability).

Wagoneer models feature premium LED headlamps, fog lamps, taillights and signature daytime running lights, accent badging and a standard side step. Front tow hooks are incorporated into Wagoneer's front-end when equipped with the Heavy Duty Trailer Tow package. To protect critical vehicle components, the optional Advanced All Terrain Package on Wagoneer features four aluminum skid plates, including one for the lower front fascia, fuel tank, transfer case and front suspension. Available Quadra-Lift air suspension delivers up to 10 inches of ground clearance combined with the Selec-Terrain traction management system instill Wagoneer with its legendary capability.

From the rear, LED taillamps stretch from the rear quarter panel to the liftgate achieving an upscale appearance. Unique "Series" badging on the liftgate showcases how a particular vehicle is configured in a subtle way. A Class IV hitch is integrated in the rear bumper and capable of towing up to 10,000 lbs.

Standard 20-inch wheels or optional 22-inch wheels that are painted or polished are also available. A three-dimensional wheel cap highlighting the Wagoneer logo is suspended in acrylic.

A one-piece instrument panel accentuates the grandeur of the interior with a mid-bolster that gracefully integrates advanced technology and connectivity. The-all new 2022 Wagoneer features the latest, most advanced Uconnect system ever, with a 10.1-inch digital display and intuitive user experience. Wagoneer is available with 50-inches of total Digital Display screen area.

Available on Wagoneer Series III, the McIntosh MX950 Entertainment System, a custom-tuned 19-speaker system, including a 10-inch subwoofer, are strategically placed throughout the interior, and powered by a 17 channel 950-watt amplifier. A 10.25-inch passenger screen features four major functions: Co-Pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI or Rear Seat Entertainment control), Fire TV for Auto and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. Passenger screens in both the front and rear feature an HDMI plug, which lets occupants connect their phone or tablet, turning the touchscreen into a mirrored extension of their device, allowing internet searches, music and app use to project through the Uconnect 5 system.

The all-new 2022 Wagoneer is powered by the 5.7-liter V-8 combining the muscle of 392 horsepower and 404 lb.-ft. of torque in a smooth, broad power band, enhanced with fuel-saving technologies that include variable camshaft timing and cylinder deactivation. Wagoneer is the first vehicle with the next generation eTorque hybrid system, which features enhancements to several fuel-saving features.

With standard seating for eight passengers on all models, Wagoneer models feature a spacious third-row – a first for the nameplate. Second-row captain's chairs – another first time offering – are available on Wagoneer and offer more comfort and space than any other vehicle in the segment.

2022 Grand Wagoneer: Pinnacle of premium SUVs with a modern American style

The all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer is inspired by modern, sophisticated and detail-oriented appointments crafted to exemplify American quality and personify prestige, success and intelligence. A unified focus on integrated opulence and technology delivers an innovative experience for each passenger. The 2022 Grand Wagoneer Series I offers a starting U.S. MSRP of $86,995.

A modern interpretation of American success creates a new timeless, iconic design. The legendary seven-slot grille hints at Grand Wagoneer's family ties and features paint-over-chrome laser-etched grille rings, similar to a knurled finish seen on fine watches. Grand Wagoneer Series III models feature raised aluminum badging with two-piece copperchino-accented letters that add to the refinement and highlights the attention to detail.

Grand Wagoneer models feature a two-tone black accent roof, distinctive hood, front-end, grille, unique premium LED lighting, fender flares and power retractable side-steps as standard equipment. A full suite of exterior LED lights with Dynamic Turn Signal — including premium LED headlamps, fog lamps and taillamps — amplifies the new aesthetic. Upon remote start, Grand Wagoneer's exterior LED lights subtly engages with an available full "welcome" sequence.

Front tow hooks are incorporated into Grand Wagoneer's front-end when equipped with the Heavy Duty Trailer Tow package.

From the rear, LED taillamps stretch from the rear quarter panel to the liftgate achieving an upscale appearance. Unique "Series" badging on the liftgate showcases how a particular vehicle is configured in a subtle way. A Class IV hitch is integrated in the rear bumper.

Grand Wagoneer models come standard on 20- or 22-inch aluminum wheels featuring a multitude of finishes and textures. A three-dimensional wheel cap highlighting the Wagoneer logo is suspended in acrylic.

While the original Grand Wagoneer famously featured an extensive use of wood on its exterior, the new Grand Wagoneer features genuine handcrafted Satin American Walnut wood in abundance on the interior. Sculpted Satin American Walnut wood was chosen both for its elegance and durability. Grand Wagoneer features the latest, most advanced Uconnect system ever, with a 12-inch digital display and intuitive user experience. An available 10.25-inch passenger screen features four major functions: Co-Pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI or Rear Seat Entertainment control), Fire TV for Auto and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. Passenger screens in both the front and rear feature an HDMI plug, which lets occupants connect their phone or tablet, turning the touchscreen into a mirrored extension of their device, allowing internet searches, music and app use to project through the Uconnect 5 system.

Available on Grand Wagoneer Series I and Series II, standard on Grand Wagoneer Series III, the premium and exclusive McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System, which employs 23 specifically tuned speakers, including one of the highest performing 12-inch subwoofers in the industry, is powered by a 24-channel 1,375-watt amplifier.

The all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer is powered by a 6.4-liter V-8 engine delivering 471 horsepower and 455 lb.-ft. of torque. Engineered to deliver class-leading V-8 performance and best-in-class towing capability, the plentiful low-end torque delivers in demanding conditions such as towing a boat or camper.

With seating for up to eight passengers on all models, Grand Wagoneer models feature a spacious third-row – a first for the nameplate. Second-row captain's chairs – another first time offering – are standard on Grand Wagoneer and offer more comfort and space than any other vehicle in the segment.

Wagoneer

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon. Stellantis offers a portfolio of brands and is a leading global automaker and mobility provider. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

